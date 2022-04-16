Mexico redoubles pressure on Texas and the White House to stop border blockades

A truck set on fire by suspected gang members burns near trailers queuing to cross the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge last Wednesday. STRINGER (REUTERS)

Mexico has intensified this Thursday the pressure on the governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, to stop the measures of additional inspection of trucks and buses that cross into the United States. The Senate calls in a letter to the border state to restore the usual vigilance in the face of the blockades, which unleashed chaos on four international bridges and provoked protests from carriers. Amid the growing tension, several trailers waiting in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, burned down on Wednesday in Reynosa, allegedly due to an attack by organized crime. The statement of the Upper House, also sent to Vice President Kamala Harris and the leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in the US Senate, regrets that “the relief of just one of the affected bridges does not represent a sufficient solution to the current problem” .

The governor only reached an agreement with Samuel García, his counterpart from Nuevo León, one of Mexico’s economic locomotives, to loosen the review operations between Laredo, Texas, and the town of Colombia, on the other side of the border. The Political Coordination Board of the Mexican Senate, headed by Ricardo Monreal, a veteran legislator allied with the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and aspiring to succeed him in 2024, expresses special concern about the economic impact of the measures. “The border between Mexico and the United States is the territory with the most movement in the world. […]. In the particular case of the state of Texas, the commercial flow represents around 442,000 million dollars and we have 1,900 kilometers of border with 28 international crossings”, the letter recalls.

With these premises, the letter continues, “the measures are not only affecting the costs of merchandise and the food and automotive supply chains, but also thousands of employees and the quality of life of the people who live on both sides of the border”. The Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (Concamin) calculates losses of up to eight million dollars a day. And to visualize the dimension of the monumental traffic jam caused by Abbot, one piece of information: the bridge between Reynosa and the Texas city of Pharr alone regularly carries some 3,000 trucks every day.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already rejected the inspections at the beginning of the week, but over time other instances have been added due to the worsening of the situation, whose spigot was a political conflict in the United States. Abbott keeps the pulse with Joe Biden’s Washington. The local government reported that this Wednesday and Thursday the first transports loaded with immigrants seeking asylum arrived in the United States capital. These were transferred free of charge by the Texas authorities. Like the operations on international bridges, these are initiatives that the Republican has launched in response to the Joe Biden Administration, which plans to lift Title 42 at the end of May, a health regulation that allows immigrants to be easily deported.

“By transporting them to Washington, the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people who are being allowed to cross the border there,” Abbott said in a statement. “As long as the federal government continues to ignore the crisis on the border, the state will remain steadfast in its efforts to fill those gaps and keep Texas safe,” added the local president.

About thirty people arrived in Washington this morning after a journey of more than 2,700 kilometers. Among these were citizens of Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. A Venezuelan woman who fled with her family from the Maduro regime and crossed into the United States from Mexico on Saturday told The Texas Tribune that she was very grateful for the trip, which she could not have covered otherwise. She is now 300 kilometers from her destination, where she will have to wait for the immigration authorities to study her case.

Abbott, a politician who sympathizes with Donald Trump’s harsh immigration policies, has wanted to show a strong hand with a view to the November elections, where he will seek re-election. In March 2021 he launched the Lone Star operation, with which the state police combat the violence of the Mexican and drug cartels. His office has assured this Thursday that the program is responsible for having arrested 13,600 illegal immigrants, 11,000 of them accused of minor crimes. In addition, 3,700 weapons and 298 million doses of fentanyl, a powerful chemical opiate that has caused an epidemic in the country, were seized.

The figures, however, have been questioned by an investigation by local journalists, who claim that the Abbott government is adding the results of various law enforcement agencies, some of them federal, to make the problem greater in the public opinion. “The figures that the governor is citing do not take into account that more than 2,000 charges were filed last December… Of the number of crimes he cites, many of those crimes occurred hundreds of kilometers from the border and have no connection to immigration,” journalist Lomi Kriel said in an interview with public radio in late March. Meanwhile, if the origin is political, the consequences of this crisis affect the transit between the two countries and the economy of millions of people.

