Mexico, reprimand for Hamilton and Raikkonen – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The first free practice session of the Mexico City Grand Prix ended with a Mercedes brace, characterized by the best time signed by Valtteri Bottas immediately followed by his teammate Lewis Hamilton. The Englishman, delayed by 76 thousandths from the Finnish, was nevertheless the protagonist of an episode that attracted the attention of the Race Direction, such as to end up under investigation at the end of PL1.

Specifically, the reigning world champion made a mistake at the corner of turn 1, going off the track and re-entering it between Turn 2 and Turn 3. All this without having respected the instructions imposed by Michael Masi on the eve of the Mexican weekend, with the drivers who, in similar circumstances, have to cover the asphalt strip on the track and then return to the established point. A maneuver that did not go unnoticed by the stewards, who noticed what had happened and then postponed the analysis of the fact immediately after the conclusion of the activities. Curiously, a few minutes after Hamilton’s smear, the same episode also occurred with Kimi Raikkonen. The Alfa Romeo driver, also the author of a long one at the first corner, regained the track at the same point where the number 44 had come out.

Both recalled by the stewards after the checkered flag for violating Article 21.1, they they have not suffered any penalties for what happened, while still receiving a formal one admonition. Both for the British and for Iceman it is also the first seasonal reprimand, with the sporting regulations that provide for the automatic release of the penalty in the event of three official warnings.