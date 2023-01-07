Mexico responded to Joe Biden’s immigration announcement

PHOTO: OMAR MARTÍNEZ/ CUARTOSCURO.COM

The government of Mexico, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), recognized the announcement by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to expand labor mobility mechanisms in the region

The Mexican Foreign Ministry highlighted that the United States authorities are expanding as of today the method of admission to their labor market, with which migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua will now be able to enter that country in an orderly, safe and regular.

Although the Biden government warned that citizens with these nationalities may also be expelled to Mexico immediately if they cross the border irregularly.

However, for Mexico, the humanitarian permit program for people from Venezuela, implemented in October 2022, shows positive results by reducing irregular migration flows in the region.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden offered a message on the immigration system ahead of the trilateral meeting on the occasion of the North American Leaders Summit that he will have in Mexico City with his counterparts, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

In this sense, the 80-year-old president announced a new migration strategy to contain the flow of undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico.

Until today, the new program has allowed orderly access to the United States for 11,460 Venezuelans and around 16,000 already have authorization to enter that country.

The United States will process as of today the access of up to 30 thousand people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua or Venezuela per month. This would represent a total of 360,000 during 2023, the largest expansion in terms of labor mobility in contemporary United States history.

Additionally, Mexico and the United States will expand their resettlement policies for refugees, which means that people deported by the US will be returned to Mexican territory.

Migrants who follow the instructions of the program and do not appear at the land border between Mexico and the United States will be able to enter that country by air and formally access its labor market.

In contrast, people of the aforementioned nationalities who do not meet the requirements or who do not follow the indications of the new program will be subject to Title 42 as has happened up to now with people of Venezuelan nationality.

Mexico will accept up to 30,000 expelled migrants a month from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela, according to a White House fact sheet. In November, US border agents encountered 82,000 migrants of those nationalities on the border with Mexico, according to data from the US government.

The entry of up to 30,000 people per month to the United States represents a significant alternative to irregular migratory flows that carry significant risks for the safety of migrants and refugees, the Mexican government said.

The Government of Mexico declared itself to strengthen dialogue and collaboration with international organizations from the humanitarian action group established in October 2022.

The central purpose is to coordinate and increase protection measures for migrants and refugees who are in national territory.

The SRE assured that the Mexican authorities will periodically evaluate the development of the new program with the United States Government in order to improve its results and assess its continuity.

