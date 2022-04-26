Mexico says goodbye to the COVID epidemiological traffic light – El Financiero

The Ministry of Health will no longer issue reports on the COVID-19 epidemiological traffic lightannounced this Tuesday the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

“We have decided that the risk traffic light will no longer be issued, this one that is in force ends on May 1, we will no longer issue it,” the official advanced.

This means that the epidemiological week report number 13, contemplating the days of April 18 to May 1will be the last one given by the Ministry of Health.

Mexico stays at a green traffic light

In its latest announcement, the agency determined that the country’s 32 states would remain in green traffic light, as a result of sustained decrease in cases of COVID-19.

Epidemiological week number 13 closed with a 15 percent reduction in the number of cases estimates, compared to the previous one.

In the last 14 days, 4,387 people reported signs and symptoms of COVID, that is, only the 0.08 percent of the total registered since the start of the pandemic.

New measures

Based on the sustained reduction in COVID cases, the government also decided to establish new health safety measures in workplaces which will be announced soon.

“The health safety guideline in the labor camps that we issued in the new normality phase that includes a series of indications, a new version will also be issued,” López-Gatell advanced.

Among the modifications is the elimination of sanitizing mats and tunnels that “were of little use,” added the official.

The new regulations derive from Mexico’s transition from an epidemic state to an endemic one, which implies that the special measures against COVID will be replaced by a “way of living with the virus in its characteristics.”

“The SARS-CoV-2 virus is not going to leave humanity, as almost none of the respiratory viruses that have caused epidemics, including influenza, have gone. Y we have to move from the state epidemic that keeps us with a series of special measures, to a state of living with the virus in its characteristics, that state is technically called endemic; namely, already living with the virus”, explained López-Gatell.