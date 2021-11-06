World

Mexico, shooting in Cancun: two dead

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Shooting between bathers on a Mexican beach near the Caribbean resort of Cancun. A shooting involving two rival gangs causing panic among foreign holidaymakers. There are two victims, and according to the first indications of the investigators, they are drug dealers.

After the first shots, the tourists who were on the beach tried to protect themselves by running into the nearby hotels. According to the newspaper “El Universal”One of them would have been injured.

Mexico, shootout between narcos on the beach: the police escort the guests of the resort on the buses


The shooting, the broadcaster specified Milenio, citing the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo, took place in Puerto Morelos, on a beach of the Riviera Cancun, also known as Bahia Petempich, when a group of people landed on the ground opening fire on two drug dealers who have their turn shot. As rival gangs fought each other, a stampede of tourists took place on the beach that is home to five-star hotels such as Azul Beach Resort and Hyatt Ziva, who tried to escape back to the hotels.

“Everyone was running from the beach and the pools. The staff pushed us into rooms hidden behind the kitchens, ”said one of them Mike Sington, an American tourist. Videos posted on social media showed dozens of people, some in bathing suits, waiting in the hotel lobby alongside staff. There are those who embrace, those who cry.

The incident comes two weeks after a California travel blogger and a German tourist were killed in a similar shooting in Tulum, south of Puerto Morelos.

Mexico has been in the throes of settling scores between rival gangs in the drug market for many years; Since 2006 alone, when the government decided to use the army, there have been over 300,000 victims.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cop26, the Israeli minister in a wheelchair left out of the summit: too many architectural barriers

5 days ago

What the cutting of methane emissions will entail after the COP26 agreement

3 days ago

New York, who is Eric Adams, the new mayor – Corriere.it

4 days ago

The “tax freeze” hoax in the Green Pass to force you to pay taxes

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button