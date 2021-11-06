Mexico, shooting in Cancun: two dead

Shooting between bathers on a Mexican beach near the Caribbean resort of Cancun. A shooting involving two rival gangs causing panic among foreign holidaymakers. There are two victims, and according to the first indications of the investigators, they are drug dealers.

After the first shots, the tourists who were on the beach tried to protect themselves by running into the nearby hotels. According to the newspaper “El Universal”One of them would have been injured.

Mexico, shootout between narcos on the beach: the police escort the guests of the resort on the buses



The shooting, the broadcaster specified Milenio, citing the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo, took place in Puerto Morelos, on a beach of the Riviera Cancun, also known as Bahia Petempich, when a group of people landed on the ground opening fire on two drug dealers who have their turn shot. As rival gangs fought each other, a stampede of tourists took place on the beach that is home to five-star hotels such as Azul Beach Resort and Hyatt Ziva, who tried to escape back to the hotels.

“Everyone was running from the beach and the pools. The staff pushed us into rooms hidden behind the kitchens, ”said one of them Mike Sington, an American tourist. Videos posted on social media showed dozens of people, some in bathing suits, waiting in the hotel lobby alongside staff. There are those who embrace, those who cry.

The incident comes two weeks after a California travel blogger and a German tourist were killed in a similar shooting in Tulum, south of Puerto Morelos.

Mexico has been in the throes of settling scores between rival gangs in the drug market for many years; Since 2006 alone, when the government decided to use the army, there have been over 300,000 victims.