Mexico, shootout between narcos on the beach: two deaths and panic among tourists

Shooting between bathers on a Mexican beach near the Caribbean resort of Cancun. A shooting involving two rival gangs causing panic among foreign holidaymakers. There are two victims, and according to the first indications of the investigators, they are drug dealers.

After the first shots, the tourists who were on the beach tried to protect themselves by running into the nearby hotels. According to the newspaper “El Universal” one of them was injured.

“Everyone was running from the beach and the pools. The staff pushed us into rooms hidden behind the kitchens,” said one of them Mike Sington, an American tourist. Videos posted on social media showed dozens of people, some in bathing suits, waiting in the hotel lobby alongside staff. There are those who embrace, those who cry.

The incident occurs just two weeks after a Californian travel blogger and a German tourist were killed in a similar shooting in Tulum, south of Puerto Morelos.

Mexico has been in the throes of many years of settling of scores between rival gangs in the drug market; Since 2006 alone, when the government decided to use the army, there have been over 300,000 victims.

