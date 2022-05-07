Mexico stunned: Edson Álvarez leaves Ajax and arrives at a huge club in Europe

Edson Álvarez finishes his novel in the Netherlands and points to a great and historic European



May 07, 2022 2:28 p.m.

Edson Álvarez is a more than consolidated player in Europe and a pillar of the Mexican team. A few weeks ago, the Aztec defender managed to reach 100 games with the Ajax shirt in the Netherlands.

As usual in European football, many squads start planning the transfers for the following season. This is the case of Manchester United, who signed Álvarez’s coach, Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman could take some players to the Red Devils, including El Machín.

With the arrival of Ten Hag at ManU, the English team is willing to spend a large sum of money for the reinforcements that the coach requires. Among them, the English press has named Edson Álvarez as a future Manchester United midfielder. Faced with this situation, the coach himself spoke about the future of the Ajax players.

“There is no agreement that prevents me from taking players (from Ajax) for Manchester United. I have very good players here, but it is not an issue, we have to be champions and we must be focused on that.”

Álvarez’s arrival in England would be at the request and insistence of the DT and would be around 25 million euros. Although the current coach of United, the German Ralf Rangnick will be in charge of planning the team, because he will become sports director.

“Erik ten Hag needs to say which players he wants to work with. I am positive with those who are here and the new ones who are to come.”Rangnick finished.