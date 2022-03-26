Mexico, the country with the most Russian spies in the world, warns the United States

The United States is concerned about the significant presence of Russian intelligence personnel in Mexico and the risk this poses to US security. This was stated this Thursday by the head of the Northern Command of the US armed forces, General Glen VanHerck, who warned that it is on Mexican soil where Russia has the most spies deployed in the world.

The report should be cause for evaluation and concern in Mexico, analysts agree. “After the invasion of Ukraine, the US is going to worry much more about geopolitics, especially in neighboring countries,” Duncan Wood, vice president of Strategies and New Initiatives at the Wilson Center, told EL UNIVERSAL.

VanHerck’s alert, he considered, “is an indication that the US government is monitoring Mexico to assess the level of political risk that exists.” And the news of the presence of Russian intelligence on Mexican soil, he said, “is going to greatly influence relations between the military forces.”

In the last 15 years, he recalled, “the armed forces of both countries have built a closer and more intimate relationship thanks to the Mérida Initiative. This revelation puts everything in danger.”

VanHerck’s remarks came at a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the 2023 budget request. There, he was asked by Republican Senator Mike Grounds about the challenges the United States faces on the border with Mexico, particularly in with regard to transnational criminal organizations.

The general replied that migration, human and drug trafficking are part of organized transnational crime. His biggest concern, he said, is that “such instability creates the opportunity for actors like China, Russia and others who might have nefarious activities in mind to seek access and influence in our area of ​​responsibility.” [del Comando Norte] from the perspective of the national security of the United States.

The US military, who also heads the North American Aerospace Defense Command (made up of the US and Canada), said that there are “very aggressive and active actors throughout the Northern Command’s area of ​​responsibility, including the Bahamas and Mexico.”

Questioned about the evidence in this regard, he stated: “I would like to point out that most of the members of the GRU in the world are in Mexico at this time. And they closely monitor their chances of influencing opportunities and access to the United States,” he said, referring to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, or, in shorter words, the intelligence agency. Russian military espionage.

The head of the Pentagon’s Southern Command, Laura Richardson, who also testified Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, agreed with VanHerck’s assessment.

“I have been in command for almost five months and what has impressed me most has been the extent to which China and Russia are aggressively expanding their influence in our neighborhood,” said General Richardson, who is in charge of US operations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. “In this hemisphere, transnational criminal organizations operate almost unchallenged and open a path of corruption and violence that creates a wedge and allows China and Russia to exploit these countries,” she said.

Even so, he assured that “we work very closely with our allied nations” and highlighted the importance of cooperation in security matters.

It is not the first time that VanHerck has warned about the Russian presence. As recently as September, he claimed that “Russia is the greatest military threat to the United States. It’s not China, it’s Russia.

That he now establishes a link in Mexico is cause for concern, Emerson Segura, who is part of the Mexican Council for International Affairs (Comexi), tells this newspaper.

“This way of watching, monitoring and spying by the GRU in Mexico is historical, not of now. Before it was largely justified and understood by the Cold War and the importance of Mexico to the United States,” he added.