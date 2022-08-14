News

Mexico: the wave of violence that led the government to deploy the army in Tijuana and other cities

The army and the National Guard patrol in Tijuana

The army and the National Guard patrol Tijuana.

The state of Baja California, Mexico, was hit by a wave of arson fires, burning nearly 30 vehicles and blocking roads on Friday night.

The fires occurred after a week of violence and shootings in other Mexican states.

The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has blamed the chaos on powerful caJalisco New Generation drug cartel.

Authorities have suggested that several cartels are involved in a power struggle and at least 17 people have been arrested in the most recent unrest, local media reported.

