Mexico trains in Morazán in search of the pass to the World Cup against Honduras

2022-03-26

Quite calmly, Mexico national team conducted his preparatory rehearsal for the match against Honduras for matchday 13 of the C qualifiersoncacaf heading to the World Cup in Qatar. From the hand of a demanding and “screaming” Jorge Theiler, the Tricolor, together with all its figures, they showed a warm atmosphere in the sampedrano building, since they arrive with the pressure of classifying the World Cup on Sunday.

This training had been scheduled in the Olympic Stadiumbut after the rains in the city, the complex remained closed in its grass sector, this so that it remains intact for the game, and they had toHe had to ask Honduras to give him the Morazán, causing those from Bolillo Gómez to move to the freedom school, where usually They have activity around the immaculate lawn.

Accompanied by dozens of media from the stands, Mexico, in an environment without charisma, he sharpened the last preparations for the clash against the catrachos where he will have news.

After being absent (due to muscular discomfort) in the match against the United States (0-0), the Celta de Vigo center-backNestor Araujowould join the defense instead of César Montes and will pair with Johan Vásquez from Italian Genoa.