Mexico, truck loaded with migrants overturns: 53 dead

It is one of the worst massacres in Mexico. The truck would have suffered brake failure and he would go out of control. Local officials said the victims also included nearly between 8 and 10 children.

The dynamics – According to reports from the rescue, the truck was traveling at a speed of about 100 kilometers per hour. Accelerating, the vehicle overturned in a sharp curve and hit a pedestrian bridge on a main road leading to the state capital of Chiapas. Tuxtla Gutiérrez. When it capsized, the container violently threw dozens of migrants out within a radius of several meters. Sources in the prosecutor’s office have made it known that various people are death by suffocation and others crushed by weight of the same medium. The Directorate General of Civil Protection confirmed that the driver of the truck escaped and that another heavy vehicle was also involved in the accident. It is no coincidence that it happened on that part of the road: Chiapas is an important transit point for undocumented migrants. Hundreds of thousands are fleeing poverty and violence in Central America and try to cross Mexico every year in an attempt to reach the United States. According to the records of theOim (International Organization for Migration), this year only at least 650 people died in an attempt to cross the border.

The messages – “I deeply regret the tragedy in the State of Chiapas, I express my solidarity with the families of the victims, to whom we will offer all the necessary consular assistance, including repatriation”. The president of Guatemala wrote it on Twitter, Alejandro Giammattei, commenting on the incident. The arrival in America is not contemplated and the politician has made it clear that “now they will probably be expelled to Guatemala”. Even the president of Mexico, López Obrador, he expressed via Twitter his “deep regret” for the incident, ordering a massive intervention of civil protection.