Mexico, two drug traffickers killed in Cancun. Gunfight between rival gangs near a five-star resort

Two drug traffickers I’m dead Thursday in Mexico, near Cancun, in a shooting between armed gangs. The state attorney general of Quintana Roo reported that the clash took place in the place known as Mexico’s oasis of tranquility, Puerto Morelos, a tourist area of ​​beaches and five-star resorts. Right next to one of these hotels, theAzul Beach Resort, a group of people landed on the ground and opened fire against two people, identified by local agents as belonging to a rival gang. A video of one of the guests captured moments of terror among the tourists, and a hotel employee confirmed to theAssociated Press that the firefight took place near the hotel.

Among the tourists no victims, but the moments of terror are witnessed by other videos of guests of a resort near Azul, the Hyatt Ziva, where you can see tourists trying to escape. Only two weeks ago a travel blogger of the California and a German tourist had died in a clash between rival gangs just over 100 kilometers away in the city of Tulum and in October the police arrested 26 people on the tourist route of Playa del Carmen, Fifth Avenue, after a policewoman was killed by a gunshot.

Thursday’s shooting ended in the deaths of two drug dealers, while the attackers managed to escape.