Mexico vs. Antigua and Barbuda LIVE today (4-0) | 02/20/2022

Changes for both teams. Mexico gives Karina Rodríguez and Maricarmen Reyes a game for Rebeca Bernal and Stephany Mayor. On the Barbuda side comes Scavo by Nicole Stewart

The first part ends, Mexico already thrashing Antigua and Barbuda.

Goal, goal, goal for Mexico! Alicia Cervantes appeared to head the ball into the bottom of the net.

What a mistake! Joseline Montoya had the fourth, but when it came to defining, she ended up crossing the shot too much.

Goal, goal, goal for Mexico! Stephany Mayor scores her double from eleven paces to extend the lead even more.

Penalty for Mexico! Clear hand inside the area and the whistle signals the maximum penalty.

Jaramillo sent a cannon shot, but the ball ended up going over the goal.

Goal, goal, goal for Mexico! Rebeca Bernal appeared inside the area and in the area she ended up finishing off the goal to extend the advantage.

Goal, goal, goal for Mexico! Stephany Mayor appeared and with a personal move entered the area and ended up defining to open the scoring.

Header by Rebeca Bernal, but the ball goes over the goal.

Portress! Jarvis slap preventing Mexico from scoring the first.

First minutes of the match, Mexico seeks to open the scoring.

The actions for the duel of the second day of the World Cup begin.

I Gonzalez; A. Rodríguez, R. Bernal, J. López, N. Antonio, C. Jaramillo, C. Ferral, S. Mayor, M. Sánchez, A. Cervantes, J. Montoya.

A. Jarvis; D. Tittle, J. James, S. Scavo, T. Benjamin, G. De Suza, S. Christopher, T. Grant, K. Jacobs, Z. Samuel, M. Bird.

Both teams are already warming up on the pitch to get ready for the start of the game.

Antigua and Barbuda is also in the Santo Domingo building where it will seek the complicated task of beating Mexico in this match.

Jimena López thanked the Federation: “We thank the FMF for the support they give us and the Liga MX Femenil. We are aware that Mexico must be in the World Cup and we are working with that goal in mind.”

Mexico arrived in Santo Domingo with plenty of time to train and try to adapt to the climate of the city and thus get ready for this matchup.

Jimena López spoke prior to this meeting: "We are very grateful to the Mexican Football Federation for the support they are giving us and the Liga MX Femenil. We are very aware that Mexico has to be in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and we are working with that goal in mind".

Katty Martinez is who Antigua and Barbuda has to pay special attention to, the striker scored twice in the first duel and will seek to continue adding goals to her personal account.

We are back for the minute by minute of the match between Mexico Women and Antigua and Barbuda, shortly we will share the confirmed lineups as well as the most relevant information of the match.

Emily Alvarado; Kenti Robles, Diana García, Stephany Mayor, Rebeca Bernal, Jacqueline Ovalle, Greta Espinoza Myra Delgadillo, Bianca Sierra Alexia Delgado, Katty Martínez.

The Mexico vs. Antigua and Barbuda match will be played at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium, located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The building has capacity for 27,000 people.