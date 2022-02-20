Mexico vs. Antigua and Barbuda LIVE today (4-0) | 02/20/2022

16:11 3 minutes ago

46′

Changes for both teams. Mexico gives Karina Rodríguez and Maricarmen Reyes a game for Rebeca Bernal and Stephany Mayor. On the Barbuda side comes Scavo by Nicole Stewart

16:03 11 minutes ago

Four. Five’

Actions for the plugin are resumed.

15:48 26 minutes ago

45+1′

The first part ends, Mexico already thrashing Antigua and Barbuda.

15:43 30 minutes ago

42′

Goal, goal, goal for Mexico! Alicia Cervantes appeared to head the ball into the bottom of the net.

15:42 32 minutes ago

39′

What a mistake! Joseline Montoya had the fourth, but when it came to defining, she ended up crossing the shot too much.

15:34 40 minutes ago

33′

Goal, goal, goal for Mexico! Stephany Mayor scores her double from eleven paces to extend the lead even more.

15:33 40 minutes ago

32′

Penalty for Mexico! Clear hand inside the area and the whistle signals the maximum penalty.

15:30 43 minutes ago

29′

Jaramillo sent a cannon shot, but the ball ended up going over the goal.

15:28 an hour ago

27′

Goal, goal, goal for Mexico! Rebeca Bernal appeared inside the area and in the area she ended up finishing off the goal to extend the advantage.

15:26 an hour ago

24′

Goal, goal, goal for Mexico! Stephany Mayor appeared and with a personal move entered the area and ended up defining to open the scoring.

15:23 an hour ago

22′

Header by Rebeca Bernal, but the ball goes over the goal.

15:19 an hour ago

17′

Portress! Jarvis slap preventing Mexico from scoring the first.

15:12 an hour ago

8′

First minutes of the match, Mexico seeks to open the scoring.

15:01 an hour ago

0′

The actions for the duel of the second day of the World Cup begin.

14:58 an hour ago

XI Mexico

I Gonzalez; A. Rodríguez, R. Bernal, J. López, N. Antonio, C. Jaramillo, C. Ferral, S. Mayor, M. Sánchez, A. Cervantes, J. Montoya.

14:56 an hour ago

XI Antigua and Barbuda

A. Jarvis; D. Tittle, J. James, S. Scavo, T. Benjamin, G. De Suza, S. Christopher, T. Grant, K. Jacobs, Z. Samuel, M. Bird.

14:52 an hour ago

to heat

Both teams are already warming up on the pitch to get ready for the start of the game.

14:49 an hour ago

At home

Antigua and Barbuda is also in the Santo Domingo building where it will seek the complicated task of beating Mexico in this match.

14:47 an hour ago

They arrived!

14:35 2 hours ago

Statements Mexico

Jimena López thanked the Federation: “We thank the FMF for the support they give us and the Liga MX Femenil. We are aware that Mexico must be in the World Cup and we are working with that goal in mind.”

14:28 2 hours ago

That beauty!

14:23 2 hours ago

With time!

Mexico arrived in Santo Domingo with plenty of time to train and try to adapt to the climate of the city and thus get ready for this matchup.

14:16 2 hours ago

Statements Mexico

Jimena López spoke prior to this meeting: “We are very grateful to the Mexican Football Federation for the support they are giving us and the Liga MX Femenil. We are very aware that Mexico has to be in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and we are working with that goal in mind”.

14:11 2 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Katty Martinez is who Antigua and Barbuda has to pay special attention to, the striker scored twice in the first duel and will seek to continue adding goals to her personal account.

14:06 2 hours ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute of the match between Mexico Women and Antigua and Barbuda, shortly we will share the confirmed lineups as well as the most relevant information of the match.

14:01 2 hours ago

Don’t leave here to follow Mexico vs Antigua and Barbuda live

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups Mexico vs. Antigua and Barbuda live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

13:56 2 hours ago

13:51 2 hours ago

They are leaders!

13:41 3 hours ago

Last lineup of Mexico

Emily Alvarado; Kenti Robles, Diana García, Stephany Mayor, Rebeca Bernal, Jacqueline Ovalle, Greta Espinoza Myra Delgadillo, Bianca Sierra Alexia Delgado, Katty Martínez.

13:31 3 hours ago

Good rhythm

13:26 3 hours ago

strong disaster

13:21 3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium.

The Mexico vs. Antigua and Barbuda match will be played at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium, located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The building has capacity for 27,000 people.

13:16 3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs. Antigua and Barbuda match, corresponding to Day 2 of the CONCACAF Women’s Pre-World Cup. The match will take place at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.

