Mexico vs Argentina an unbreakable paternity that could see its end in Qatar 2022

Argentina has beaten Mexico in three World Cups. (Photo: Mike Egerton – PA Images via Getty Images)

Mexico will share group C with the Argentina team in the Qatar World Cup 2022 and will seek to correct past mistakes like the ones it made in 1930, 2006 and 2010

The relationship between Mexico and the Albiceleste It is bound in a special way. as Argentines, fatherhood has become noticeable when the opportunities have come; however, Mexico yearns for the possibility of breaking that hegemony and correcting what they did years ago.

The Mexican National Team, although it has not shown the ability to beat the South Americans in an international tournament, yes it has exhibited wood of great. He has known how to go against the current and show that he can beat even the world champions. But in Qatar 2022 the test will be the same or more difficult than before, since in addition to the differences in templates, the ghosts of the past could appear.

A result cannot be given from now on, the game of ball never leaves us without surprises and the motivations of each one are just as important. Yes, in the role, Argentina, two times world champion (1978 and 1986) is a favorite, but the tricolor not just any rival It is one that suffers with little ones but makes the biggest ones tremble.

Despite the criticism, the illusion that Mexico arouses in the World Cups is undeniable. (Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

While the aspiration of Messi and company is to consolidate themselves as leaders and serious candidates to win the FIFA Cup, that of the Mexicans lies, in addition to sports, in a deeper element than that: the honor for ceasing to be “the children”.

Mexico does not encourage its fans after the performance shown in the Concacaf qualifiers; that although they stayed with the second place in the table, their performance at a collective level does not fuel the hopes of victory. But there is always a but, the mystique that surrounds a World Cup has earned the Tri to enlargeas happened in 2018 when they defeated the then world champion, Germany, or when in 2010 they left the always powerful France out of the round of 16.

Unbreakable parenting, so far

Continue reading the story

This was the design of the first World Cup (Photo: Action Images)

In the first edition of the international competition, Mexicans and Argentines faced each other. Although at that time the hegemony or “greatness” was not defined, Mexico could not contain the South American onslaught and ended up losing its second game of the tournament (the first had been against France).

The final score was 6 to 3 in favor of Argentina.: Guillermo Stábile scored 3, Adolfo Zumelzú 2 and Franciso Varallo 1; on the national side they discounted Manuel Rosas Sánchez 2 times and Roberto Gayón once.

With both results, obviously, Mexico could not sign its pass to a next round for the leadership of the group and advance, but the beginning of one of the most deeply rooted rivalries in Aztec football was established.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see this content if it appears unavailable due to your privacy preferences

The opportunity came in Leipzig to return “the favor” of Uruguay 1930, the Tri directed by Ricardo La Volpe and considered one of the best of all time, advanced as second in group D so the rival in the round of 16 would be number one in C, nothing more and nothing less than Argentina.

The chance was unbeatable, and the selection with figures like Oswaldo Sanchez, Jared Borgetti and Rafael Marquez he held his own for the first 90 minutes. The game began with Mexico winning with an early goal from Márquez, then Hernán Crespo equalized the score to close a screaming 1-1.

The extra time arrived, for those instances the possibility of being victorious was anyone’s, and it was a genius of Maxi Rodríguez at 98 that buried the hope of the famous fifth game.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see this content if it appears unavailable due to your privacy preferences

For that edition, Argentina was not postulated as the best in its history despite being led by Diego Armando Maradona and have Leo Messi as the best player in the world. The compromise between Tricolor and Albiceleste it happened again in the round of 16, with the nationals being second in group A and the Argentines as leaders of group B.

In this duel, the controversy further inflamed the rivalry that had been brewing for years; in Argentina’s first goal, Carlos Tevez was obviously in a forward position, but without VAR the arbitration error could not be corrected. From then on, the spirit of those led by Javier Aguirre declined ́ and they received two more goals, only one goal from Javier Hernandez could make up the result.

Hirving Lozano will be one of those who bear the responsibility of leading Mexico to beat Argentina. (Photo: Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The fourth may be the charm, for this World Cup edition Mexico has a golden opportunity to shake off the rocky past that surrounds it when they face Argentina. Yes, there are errors and specific things to improve, but something that cannot be discussed with the Tri It is the conviction to face high-stakes matches.

Germany and France are witnesses of the Mexican exploits. The tricolor squad has shown that it can suffer games against rivals of its own hierarchy or even minors, but also has taught us that even the greatest can be against the ropes and fall.

This kind of enlargement is questionable because it reflects ups and downs and functioning that is far from regular, but what Mexican fan cares about that when the team wins and conquers unthinkable terrainwhich today are becoming closer, and not precisely because of sports performance, but because of the mystique that has been developed over time.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO