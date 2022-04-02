Mexico vs. Argentina changes venue to Lusail, the largest capacity stadium in Qatar 2022

FIFA confirmed the venues and times of the matches for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and where Mexico will play the game against Argentina in Lusail

The Mexican team will play his second match of the Qatar World Cup 2022 in view of Argentina in the stadium lusailproperty that can receive up to 80,000 fans.

The official calendar became official hours after the World Cup draw was made, where Mexico remained in Group C, along with ArgentinaPoland and Saudi Arabia.

The first headquarters of Mexico vs. Argentina It was to be played on Saturday, November 26, at the Education City Stadium, at 7:00 a.m. in Central Mexico, but after the changes it will now be played at the stadium of lusail.

The Mexican team will play its second match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Argentina at the Lusail stadium, a building that can receive up to 80,000 fans.

Within the calendar released by the governing body of world football, it is pointed out that El Tri will have its first commitment on the 22nd of that same month at Stadium 974, against Poland.

The second commitment Mexican team will be the one mentioned against the albiceleste and on the 30th they will have their third match in Group C against Saudi Arabia, in that same stadium lusail.

FIFA confirmed the venues and times of the matches for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and where Mexico will play the game against Argentina in Lusail. imago7

FIFA announced that on the opening day, which will be on November 21, four games will be played, the first of which will be Senegal against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium and then England vs. Iran, corresponding to Group B.

FIFA confirmed the venues and times of the matches for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and where Mexico will play the game against Argentina in Lusail. imago7

The host team will have its first commitment in the World Cup that same day, but it will be the third in order against the representative of Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.

France, current world champion who was placed in Group D, will have their first match on November 22 at the Al Janoub Stadium, with a rival to be defined that could be the United Arab Emirates, Australia or Peru, for the playoff that they still have to play. .

The group stage will culminate on December 6, to make way for the second round, in which the teams that make it through that round will fight to continue their path in search of the crown. The final will be on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.