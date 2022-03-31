Mexico vs. El Salvador: relive the 2-0 of those led by Gerardo Martino in the Concacaf Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | VIDEO | MEXICO

The Mexican team defeated this Wednesday by 2-0 to The Savior in the game that certified their passage to what will be their eighth consecutive World Cup, as second-placed in the Concacaf qualifiers, although with the same 28 points as the leader Canada. Uriel Antuna and Raúl Jiménez, from a penalty, converted the last Mexican goals in a campaign in which they added eight wins, four draws and two losses.

The Mexicans, who had possession of the ball 58-42 in favor in the initial half, dominated in the middle of the pitch, came down the flanks and in the 17th minute reflected their superiority on the scoreboard, with a goal by Antuna.

Alexis Vega put a good cross on a corner kick. Goalkeeper Mario González saved his team, but the ball bounced and Antuna put it into the net with his right leg.

Although the Salvadorans did not flinch and went out to find the equalizer, Mexico increased the pace after taking advantage and stepped into the area with danger.

Jiménez, in a bad offensive streak, made a cut with everything in his favor, but lost control of the ball, in minute 41, however he had his chance for revenge by taking a penalty in minute 43 to make it 2-0.

Encouraged after a first half in which they showed their best football in several matches, the Mexicans came out to settle the duel in the second half, in which Carlos Rodríguez created danger with a shot from medium distance and Jiménez, by failing with everything to please in an assist from Antuna.

Mexico maintained its sobriety, stood up well on defense and from then on stringed together outings. He was close to extending the advantage with a shot by Luis Romo, saved by González, in the 75th minute, and seconds later, when Henry Martin arrived late to a ball in the area.

The Mexicans, who have qualified for the round of 16 in the last seven editions of the World Cup they have played, will have their seventeenth experience in Qatar.

In the event that Mexico loses at home to El Salvador, they will have to wait for the result between the United States and Costa Rica. The Ticos are the only ones who could take El Tri out of the first three places, although it looks very complicated because they need a win and a difference of four goals would have to be combined between the two results for the Aztecs to fall to fourth place, which would represent the playoff.

The last time El Salvador beat Mexico was on June 6, 2009 in the Qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. On that occasion, La Selecta won the match 2-1 at the Cuscatlán Stadium with goals from Julio Martínez and Eliseo Quintanilla.

However, the Mexican team has emerged victorious in the last nine games; the most recent in October 2021 by 0-2 in Cuscatlán and with goals from Héctor Moreno and Raúl Jiménez.

Gerardo Martino will not be able to count on Julio César Domínguez, Andrés Guardado and Rogelio Funes Mori. The three mentioned above have had enough minutes since the arrival of the Argentine technical director; However, they missed this FIFA date due to serious injuries that prevented them from training with the team.

For this reason, Tata decided to call new faces such as Jesús Angulo, Israel Reyes and Santiago Giménez, who are emerging to be the new faces of the National Team for the 2026 World Cup and who, in addition, have a wide possibility to have a good amount of minutes in this commitment against the Central American team.

Mexico vs. El Salvador: probable alignments

Mexico: William Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vásquez and Gerardo Arteaga; Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo and Erick Gutiérrez; Alexis Vega, Hirving Lozano and Santiago Giménez. Technical Director: Gerardo Martino.

The Savior: Carabantes; Tamacas, Domínguez, Zavaleta, Gómez and Roldán; Henriquez, Ceren, Orellana Calvillo; Bonilla. Technical Director: Hugo Ernesto Pérez.

