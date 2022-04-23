Mexico vs Guatemala Friendly 2022: When do they play, where to watch it and lineups

Marcelo Flores in his debut with the Mexican team

April 23, 2022 11:00 a.m.

Mexico vs. Guatemala It will be the next game of the Aztec team, again, outside of the official team break, as it happened at the end of last year against Chili either Ecuador. In which on paper, the intention is that Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino work alongside the less usual, looking for possible candidates to be part of the calls in date FIFA official.

With a list full of footballers who are active in the League MX and young people not yet officially professional, but with promise, such as Marcelo Flowersmainly, or Jonathan Gomez of the Real Society B. in Spain. New opportunity for players who do not have much space, or none, in the calls where the ‘Europeans’ may be, and a first opportunity for others.

Carlos Vela when he played with the ‘Tri, in a match against Guatemala

For those who didn’t know, Guatemala he is trained by an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, Luis Fernando Tena. The gold medalist in the Olympic Games from London 2012 with the ‘Tri’ took the reins of the Central American team in November 2021. His last years as DT in the League MX they were shaky, today he has a new look as a coach.

Date and Time of Mexico vs. Guatemala

Edson Álvarez in the Gold Cup against Guatemala

Match day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Match schedule: 7:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m.

Party venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Tournament date: Friendly out of date FIFA

What channel will broadcast Mexico vs Guatemala?

Andrés Guardado with the ‘Tri’ in a match against Guatemala

On this occasion, in principle, there will be a shared signal to see this new friendly of the Mexican team, on the two most important channels in the country, such as TUDN Y TV Aztec. To choose where to see the ‘Tri’.

channel number TUDNdepending on the cable provider:

Sky: 547 / 1547

Izzy: 501

Total plays: 503

StarTV: 510

Eii NRT: 55

channel number TV Aztecdepending on the cable provider:

Free TV: 7

Sky: 107 / 1107

Izzy: 107

Dish: 107

StarTV: 107

Total plays: 107

Lineups of Mexico vs. Guatemala

Sebastián Córdova facing Guatemala

In a call full of the least usual, and even debutants, foreseeing an eleven is complicated. Although ‘Palermo’ Ortiz is the most ‘veteran’ defender of those summoned, it is rare that Martino headline people you haven’t worked with much, as happened to John Vasquezwho had to earn it.

Mexico: Carlos Acevedo, Kevin Álvarez, Luis Olivas, Jesús Angulo, Érick Aguirre, Erik Lira, Fernando Beltrán, Sebastián Córdova, Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez, Alejandro Zendejas.

With a broad base of Communications Y Municipalthe current tournament leaders in Guatemala, Luis Ferdinand Tenathe gold medalist in London 2012works in the mini cycle with those players, who will stand up to Mexico.

Guatemala: Ricardo Jerez, Cristian Jiménez, Gerardo Gordillo, José Carlos Pinto, José Morales, Jorge Aparicio, Rodrigo Saravia, Rudy Barrientos, Carlos Mejía, Robin Betancourth, Pedro Atlan.

