Mexico vs Guatemala Friendly 2022: When do they play, where to watch it and lineups
Mexico vs. Guatemala It will be the next game of the Aztec team, again, outside of the official team break, as it happened at the end of last year against Chili either Ecuador. In which on paper, the intention is that Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino work alongside the less usual, looking for possible candidates to be part of the calls in date FIFA official.
With a list full of footballers who are active in the League MX and young people not yet officially professional, but with promise, such as Marcelo Flowersmainly, or Jonathan Gomez of the Real Society B. in Spain. New opportunity for players who do not have much space, or none, in the calls where the ‘Europeans’ may be, and a first opportunity for others.
For those who didn’t know, Guatemala he is trained by an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, Luis Fernando Tena. The gold medalist in the Olympic Games from London 2012 with the ‘Tri’ took the reins of the Central American team in November 2021. His last years as DT in the League MX they were shaky, today he has a new look as a coach.
Date and Time of Mexico vs. Guatemala
Match day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Match schedule: 7:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m.
Party venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Tournament date: Friendly out of date FIFA
What channel will broadcast Mexico vs Guatemala?
On this occasion, in principle, there will be a shared signal to see this new friendly of the Mexican team, on the two most important channels in the country, such as TUDN Y TV Aztec. To choose where to see the ‘Tri’.
channel number TUDNdepending on the cable provider:
Sky: 547 / 1547
Izzy: 501
Total plays: 503
StarTV: 510
Eii NRT: 55
channel number TV Aztecdepending on the cable provider:
Free TV: 7
Sky: 107 / 1107
Izzy: 107
Dish: 107
StarTV: 107
Total plays: 107
Lineups of Mexico vs. Guatemala
In a call full of the least usual, and even debutants, foreseeing an eleven is complicated. Although ‘Palermo’ Ortiz is the most ‘veteran’ defender of those summoned, it is rare that Martino headline people you haven’t worked with much, as happened to John Vasquezwho had to earn it.
Mexico: Carlos Acevedo, Kevin Álvarez, Luis Olivas, Jesús Angulo, Érick Aguirre, Erik Lira, Fernando Beltrán, Sebastián Córdova, Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez, Alejandro Zendejas.
With a broad base of Communications Y Municipalthe current tournament leaders in Guatemala, Luis Ferdinand Tenathe gold medalist in London 2012works in the mini cycle with those players, who will stand up to Mexico.
Guatemala: Ricardo Jerez, Cristian Jiménez, Gerardo Gordillo, José Carlos Pinto, José Morales, Jorge Aparicio, Rodrigo Saravia, Rudy Barrientos, Carlos Mejía, Robin Betancourth, Pedro Atlan.
