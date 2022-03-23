Mexico vs. the United States has the most expensive tickets on the continent

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 22.03.2022 18:01:01





Next Thursday, Qualifying matches will be held for the Qatar World Cup 2022 throughout the continent, but of the nine games to be played between Conmebol and Concacafthe tickets to see the match between the Mexican team and of United States at Aztec stadium they are the most expensivebecause it has the extra ingredient of being a Clasico in Concacaf.

Tickets for the game in the colossus of Santa Úrsula they were around two thousand 500 pesos and one thousand 100 pesos in the highest area of ​​the building from the capital, these being the most expensive in the history of the Mexican National Team.

Tickets had a 300% increase Regarding the game against Canada in October of last year, which was the last one for which tickets went on sale, since against Costa Rica and Panama, in January of this year, no tickets were sold.

Comparison with Conmebol Qualifying

The cost of tickets for this crucial game of the Tricolor makes them the most expensive in the entire continent for the nine games that will take place between Thursday and Friday in Latin America.

For the game between Argentina and Venezuela at the Boca Juniors Bombonera, tickets cost between 718 and two thousand 671 Mexican pesoswhile in the match between Colombia and Bolivia at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitano in Barranquilla, tickets range from 482 and two thousand 530 pesos.

The Chilean team that is risking its life in the tie and that will face Brazil put the tickets on sale at 153 and 895 pesos, while in Paraguay who is already eliminated sells his tickets for the game against Ecuador in 87 and 145 Mexican pesos. On Uruguay tickets are around 221 and a thousand pesos.

In Concacaf, the second most expensive ticket after those of Mexico will be those bought by Panamanian fans, since for the game against Honduras they are worth 203 pesos and a thousand; in Costa Rica for the duel before Canada the tickets they are worth 314 and 471 pesos and in Jamaica with the return of the fans to the stands, the tickets cost 400 pesos.