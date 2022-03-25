Mexico vs. United States (0-0): summary, statistics and the best of the match for Day 12 of the final octagonal Concacaf Qualifying Qatar 2022 | MEXICO

Mexico and United States tied 0-0 at the Azteca Stadium for Matchday 12 of the final octagonal in the Concacaf Qualifying. This Sunday, Mexico defines its classification against Honduras.

MEXICO VS. UNITED STATES: MINUTE BY MINUTE

At what time is Mexico vs. United States?

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 9:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 11:00 pm

Spain: 3:00 am (Friday, March 25)

Mexico vs. United States: match channels and how to watch on TV

The Mexico vs. The United States will be one of the most attractive duels of the day in the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. The confrontation will take place at the Azteca Stadium and will be broadcast to Mexico by Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blim TV, Azteca 7, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa and TUDN Live. In Latin America, the contest can be seen on Star+(Star Plus) and ESPN 4, while in the United States, the channels with the rights are Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, CBS Sports Network, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

Mexico vs. United States: this is the panorama in Concacaf

Neighbors and staunch rivals, Mexico and the United States will fight on Thursday to take a decisive step towards Qatar 2022 on the twelfth day of the Concacaf qualifiers, in which Canada can celebrate its return to the World Cup against Costa Rica 36 years later.

The octagonal Concacaf starts its last and hectic week on Thursday, with three dates that will define the three direct tickets to the World Cup and a fourth for an intercontinental playoff against a team from Oceania.

Surprising Canada leads the table with 25 points and will become the top ranked team on Thursday whether they win in San Jose or if Panama, fourth with 17 points, is unable to beat Honduras.

The other two direct access places are provisionally occupied by the United States and Mexico, both with 21 points, with Panama (17) and Costa Rica (16) as the only threats to the trio of favorite teams.

Mexico vs. United States: the ‘Tri’ goes for another triumph

In the most emotionally charged match of the day, Mexico will try to take advantage of the sensitive losses of the United States to snatch second place in the group before facing the already eliminated Honduras and El Salvador.

The United States, on the other hand, arrives in a hurry to score the duel with the absence of four starters: goalkeeper Matt Turner (Revolution), full-back Sergiño Dest (FC Barcelona), midfielder Weston McKennie (Juventus) and winger Brenden Aaronson ( Salzburg).

Coach Gregg Berhalter will at least have back young striker Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund, absent since his injury last September.

With the failure of qualifying for Russia-2018 still fresh, the United States will close the qualifiers against Panama and Costa Rica, teams that could still be fighting for qualification.

Mexico vs. United States: last clashes

United States 2-0 Mexico | 2021 | playoffs

United States 1-0 Mexico | 2021 | gold Cup

United States 3-2 Mexico | 2021 | League of Nations

United States 0-3 Mexico | 2019 | Friendly

Mexico 1-0 United States | 2019 | gold Cup

United States 1-0 Mexico | 2018 | Friendly

Mexico 1-1 United States | 2017 | playoffs

United States 1-2 Mexico | 2016 | playoffs

Mexico 3-2 United States | 2015 | CONCACAF CUP

United States 2-0 Mexico | 2015 | Friendly

Mexico vs. United States: probable alignments

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez, Jesús Corona, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Lozano. DT: Gerardo Martino.

United States: Zack Steffen, DeAndre Yedlin, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Gianluca Busio, Gio Reyna, Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic. DT: Gregg Berhalter.

