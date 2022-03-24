Mexico vs. United States LIVE CONCACAF Qualifying 2022: Where to watch the game, time and channels

Héctor Herrera against Gianluca Busio in the dispute over a ball

March 23, 2022 11:00 a.m.

Mexico vs. United States will be the next match playoffs from CONCACAF heading to Qatar World Cup 2022 for both national squads, in another edition of the North American Classic, between the two most powerful teams historically in the entire area.

The Mexican team will have some casualties like the captain, Andrew Saved, which was already known before the call was announced. On the way they fell due to injury jonathan orozco and rudolph Pizarroreplaced by Charles Acevedo and Robert Alvaradorespectively.

Mark McKenzie and Jesús Corona in a Mexico vs. United States

Still, the Stars and Stripes team is one that still comes in with more casualties than the ‘Tri’. Without Matt Turner, Sergio Dest, Chris Richards, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, John Anthony Brooks banned from the national team, the Americans do not arrive in the best conditions for the game of the Aztec.

Date and time of Mexico vs. United States

Uriel Antuna with the shirt of the Mexican team against the United States

Match day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Match schedule: 8:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m.

Party venue: Aztec stadium

Tournament date: Matchday 12 of Qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Where to watch the Mexico vs. United States match LIVE?

Diego Lainez and Christian Pulisic

When he plays the Mexican team of local, the main television stations of the Mexican republic broadcast the game invariably, and now that it’s the North American Classic, even more. The game can be seen by Aztec TV and Televisaon their channels TUDN and Channel 5who share the signal when it comes to football.

channel number TUDNdepending on the cable provider:

Sky: 547 / 1547

Izzy: 501

Total plays: 503

StarTV: 510

Eii NRT: 55

channel number TVAztecdepending on the cable provider:

Free TV: 7

Sky: 107 / 1107

Izzy: 107

Dish: 107

StarTV: 107

Total plays: 107

Details of the match Mexico vs. United States

Edson Alvarez and Yunus Musah

With a combination of results, the ‘Tri’ of the much criticized Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinoyou could already tie your ticket to the World Cup Qatar 2022 this Thursday, and they are not completely impossible scenarios, although some are more likely than others.

It is time for the Argentine to take advantage of the good moment that some pieces are going through, such as Hector Herrerawhich has earned ownership in the Atletico Madridor Jesus Crownwhich has done the same in the Seville. Although there are others who are not having the best time in the old continent in recent months.

Carlos Rodríguez observing Weston McKennie

The team of gregg Berhalter He does not arrive with his entire arsenal of great talents, and that does not mean that he has very dangerous footballers. United States you might as well get your ticket to the world Cup if you defeat Mexico and you get more results. In the absence of 2 games, he could be removed from the ghosts of the world Russia 2018who did not qualify.

The team American has made the balance go their way in recent matches, and they know how to beat Mexico. Although they are missing some pieces that were key in those victories, there are many others that could also do a lot of damage to the aztec selection.

