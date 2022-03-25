Mexico vs. United States: The lineups of the Concacaf Classic

Midtime Editorial

The Concacaf Classic will have a new edition and both Mexico What United States They decided to send their best men to the field of play in a duel for the World Cup Qualifiers.

The Aztec stadium will have a good number of footballers with European experience, starting with the Mexican defense with the inclusion of John Vasquez (Genoa) and Gerardo Arteaga (Genck).

William Ochoa guard the national arch, escorted by Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes and the aforementioned Vásquez and Arteaga; in the midfield they will be Carlos Rodriguez, Edson Alvarez and Hector Herrera.

Go ahead, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano and Jesus Manuel Corona They will have the responsibility to harm the Americans.

For the Stars and Stripes, Gregg Berhalter sends goalkeeper Zach Steffen, surrounded by brothers Miles and Antonee Robinson, as well as DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman on defense.

The midfield with Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams and Kellyn Acosta, leaving the attacking front to Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Ricardo Pepi.

Mexico:

William Ochoa (P); Gerardo Arteaga, John VasquezCesar Montes, Jorge Sanchez; Edson AlvarezCarlos Rodriguez, Hector Herrera: Jesus Manuel Corona, Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez.

United States:

Zach Steffen (P); DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson; Tyler AdamsYunus Musah, Kellyn Acosta; Christian PulisicTim Weah and Ricardo Pepi.