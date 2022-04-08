Mexico will face Ecuador in the United States heading to Qatar 2022

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.04.2022 16:39:46





The Mexican team continue to plan your preparation for the Qatar World Cup 2022 Y Ecuador becomes a new rival for the Tri Facing the worldthis being the third South American rival that he will face on the way to the winter fair.

The game against the Ecuadorians will take place on June 5, in the city of Chicago in it Soldier Fieldproperty in which the last time the National Team played there, was in the 2019 Gold Cup Final, where Mexico defeated the United States 1-0.

In addition to Ecuador in the summer they will be facing Uruguayfor later with an alternate team the daddy dispute the duels of the Group stage of the Concacaf Nations League.

The other South American rival will be Brazilthe Canarinha will be playing against Mexico in the United States in a venue to be confirmed in the following days during the month of September.

It should be noted that next April 12 in the city of Dallas, Texasthe company SUM will be making known all the rivals that he will face Tricolor on United States during this 2022 as part of the preparation.

The Mexican team is also looking for a rival that resembles in its characteristics Poland Y Saudi Arabiawhich together with Argentina are their first three rivals in the Group Stage of the World Cup Qatar 2022.