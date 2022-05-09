Mexico will hire 500 Cuban doctors to cover deficit – Chicago Tribune

MEXICO CITY — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Monday that an agreement had been reached with Cuba to hire more than 500 Cuban doctors who will be employed to address the shortage of health personnel, especially in the most vulnerable areas of Mexico.

The hiring was agreed during López Obrador’s visit to the Caribbean island over the weekend as part of an international tour that took place between May 5 and 8 and included Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Belize.

The president said, during his morning conference, that in the framework of the visit it was also agreed that Mexican medical students travel to Cuba to train in different specialties and the importation of Cuban vaccines against the coronavirus for children.

López Obrador justified the hiring of Cuban specialists by claiming that “we do not have the doctors we need in our country,” but did not offer figures. The government official maintained that there is a shortage of medical personnel in marginalized areas because most of them are concentrated in the urban fringes.

In 2020, Cuba sent 585 doctors to Mexico to support its Latin American ally during the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For years the Cuban government has sent thousands of its doctors to different countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Europe as part of its international cooperation policy. Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Health, Regla Angulo Pardo, said last October that she sent 4,982 health professionals abroad to support different countries during the pandemic.