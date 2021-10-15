Mexico will not adopt Bitcoin

The decision of September 7 of El Salvador to make Bitcoin a fiat currency will not be followed by Mexico. The country’s president Manuel Lopez Obrador ruled out that Mexico could ever adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender.

“We will not change in this aspect. We think we must maintain orthodoxy in finance management and not try to innovate a lot in financial management “, the president said while answering a reporter’s question during a press conference.

Bitcoin and South American thesis

The President of the Central Bank had stated in September that Bitcoin it looked more like a barter than a currency.

“Anyone who receives Bitcoin in exchange for a good or service, we believe the transaction is more like bartering because that person is exchanging a good for a good, but not really money for a good”.

He has declared the Governor of the Bank Of Mexico, Alejandro Diaz last September 9th.

Not everyone in Mexico agrees with the governor and the president. The country ranks 18th in the world for adoption of cryptocurrencies.

A senator from the state of Nuevo Leon, Indira Kempis, commented favorably on the decision of El Salvador to adopt Bitcoin.

“When will Mexico stop with these digital delays so that we can address our problems, why El Salvador, which has its conditions, and why not Mexico, which also has similar conditions?”

In June the senator Eduardo Murat Hinojosa, had presented a bill to facilitate its adoption in the country.

Mexico and cryptocurrencies

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in the country, revealed at the end of last year that he has 10% of his portfolio in Bitcoin investments. This is just one example of how interest in cryptocurrencies is growing steadily in Mexico.

According to CoinATMRadar, the Mexico is one of the countries with the largest number of cryptocurrency ATMs. In 2020, there would already be 15 ATMs, mainly located in Mexico City and Culiacán.

About 78% of Mexicans would be willing to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment.

According to Chainalysis, the South America accounts for approximately 7% of the world cryptocurrency market, and Mexico is the leading country in the region.

Bitcoin transactions for payments from abroad are constantly growing, especially from the United States.

Last June, Azteca Bank, one of the country’s leading private institutions, tried to implement a plan for accept Bitcoin for their customers. However, the Central Bank has expressly imposed a ban on such an operation.