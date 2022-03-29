Mexico will not be head of the group in Qatar 2022 due to Cristiano’s ‘fault’

Midtime Editorial

If we love you, Christian, why are you doing this to us? The joy of some is the disappointment of others because the victory of the Portuguese National Team against Macedonia that has given them the ticket to Qatar 2022 affects Mexico as for the next world cup draw refers to being held on Friday, April 1.

With the triumph of the Quinas in the UEFA Repechage, The Mexican National Team will no longer be seeded in Qatar 2022 because precisely Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will be the ones who occupy the place that was pending in Pot 1 of the draw, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. in central Mexico and that you can follow at Halftime.

The team led by Tata Martino needed the Portuguese team to lose their reclassification duel, however, a double by Bruno Fernandes against the surprising North Macedonia gave them the World Cup ticket, their eighth in history and sixth in a row.

When was the last time that Mexico was head of the group?

It was in the World Cup Germany 2006 the last time that the Mexican National Team, led then by Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, was seeded in the draw. On that occasion the Tri was located in the Group D together with Portugal, Iran and Angola.

The national team was able to qualify for Round of 16 in second place in the sector. Already in that phase he was eliminated by the Argentine National Team, after Maxi Rodríguez’s memorable goal in extra time.

Which National Teams are seeded in the Qatar 2022 draw?

Qatar (for hosting) Belgium Brazil France Argentina England Spain Portugal

