Mexico will not impose economic sanctions on Russia, says AMLO

(CNN) — Mexico will not impose economic sanctions on Russia, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at his daily press conference on Tuesday morning.

“We are not going to take any economic retaliation because we want to maintain good relations with all the governments of the world and we want to be in a position to be able to talk with the parties in conflict,” López Obrador said when asked about his position on the matter.

“We do not consider that this corresponds to us and we think that the best thing is to promote dialogue to achieve peace,” he added.

López Obrador also criticized the “censorship” of Russian state media, after social media companies announced they would take steps to limit the reach of the Russian-backed RT news channel.

“I do not agree with the fact that there is censorship in the media, I spoke out against when President Trump’s social media account was canceled, as I also do not agree with the fact that media outlets are censored. Russia or any country,” he said.