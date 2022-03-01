Mexico will not take any economic retaliation against Russia

The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assured that Mexico won’t take no financial retaliation against Russiawhich invaded Ukraine, because it wants to keep Good relations with all the governments of the world.

“We are not going to take any economic retaliation, because we want to maintain good relations with all the governments of the world, and we want to be in a position to be able to talk to parties in conflict”.

In his press conference, at the National Palace, the head of the Executive assured that until now he has not held a dialogue with Russia and Ukraine; he reiterated that his government’s position is against the invasion of Russia, of Chima, of the United States.

“We have already established our position in the United Nations Security Council and we are promoting humanitarian aid to reach Ukraine through the UN, but we can no longer, we cannot fall into a leading role that has nothing to do with the moderation that should be prevail in foreign policy.

He expressed that Mexico supports all citizens, including the Russians, because it is a fraternal country where the persecuted and refugees are cared for and protected, but in economic matters we cannot close our territory to anyone.

“We do not consider that this corresponds to us, we think that the best thing is to promote dialogue to promote peace,” he stressed.

maot