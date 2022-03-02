Mexico will not take economic retaliation against Russia: AMLO

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed this Tuesday that Mexico will not join the economic sanctions against Russia for the invasion it maintains over Ukrainian territories and that has caused the economic blockade of nations such as the United States and the European Union.

In a press conference from the National Palace, the head of the federal Executive indicated that it is a priority for Mexico to maintain good relations with all countries and in this case not taking a position guarantees that the country can start talks with Russia and Ukraine.

“We are not going to take economic retaliation because we want to maintain good relations with the whole world and we want to be in a position to be able to talk with the parties in conflict,” said the federal president.

The Tabascan reiterated his rejection of the Russian military invasion with Ukraine, as well as those promoted by the United States and China. Similarly, he said that his administration is actively working for humanitarian aid to reach Ukraine through the United Nations (UN).

“We are promoting for humanitarian aid to reach Ukraine through the UN but we can no longer, we cannot fall into a leading role that has nothing to do with the restraint that must prevail in foreign policy,” he said.

Last Friday, the United States announced, together with the European Union, economic sanctions and travel restrictions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in retaliation for their aggression against Ukraine.

Among the sanctions that the West has imposed on Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom announced measures that would expel the vast majority of Russian banking assets from both countries. Among the new targets are Sberbank and VTB Bank, Russia’s two biggest lenders.

EU leaders have agreed to sanctions affecting 70% of the Russian banking market and major state-owned companies, including defense companies.

Similarly, the Russian airline Aeroflot suspended all its flights to Europe and its neighboring countries until the next months of March or May.

It has also canceled its flights to several of its destinations in the United States and Latin America. since the closure of European and Canadian airspace would force their planes to take a long detour.

