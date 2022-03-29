Mexico will return to the green uniform for Qatar 2022

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.28.2022 23:23:09





The Selection Mexicana will return its classic green color for the new uniform, which It will be used in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.in case the Tricolor stamp your pass before him savior this Wednesday at the Azteca Stadium in the last day of the Octagonal.

TUDN released this information, it was even revealed what the uniform would be like; hethe shirt would go back to being greenthe white shorts and the detail that most highlights the thing is the socks will also be greena design that was used in Mexico 70 and Argentina 78.

?????????THE GREEN IS BACK???????? The Mexican National Team recovers its identity for Qatar 2022!!! The brand that dresses El Tri has decided to return to the green uniform for the World Cup… T-shirt – Green????

Shorts – White⚪️

Socks – Green???? The visitor will be white!!! We’ll see how the design is… pic.twitter.com/5oZ9x8P6Bt — Gibran Araige (@GibranAraige) March 29, 2022

The last meeting in which Mexico wore greendoes not bring us good memories, since it was the November 16, 2018when fell 2-0 with Argentina.

The same source claimed that even the footballers already had a photo sessionyes, but clothing will be revealed once those led by Gerardo Martino finish your pass.

After the Octagonthe games that the Aztec team has are, first against Guatemala on April 28They will also face Argentina and Brazil the next month of September.

Mexico marches in the third position of the Octagonal, tied in points with United States (second) and three up from Costa Rica; those led by Tata they have a goal difference of +7while the ticos have +3so that it looks very complicated that the Tricolor its positionwhich is the last one that gives direct pass to Qatar 2022.