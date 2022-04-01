Mexico will share Group C in Qatar 2022 with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland

James 9 hours ago

Mexico knows its rivals in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after ranking ninth in the FIFA standings

The Mexican team ranked third in the Group C on the world Cup Qatar 2022 and will be measured in the group stage against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland, waiting for pot four. The debut of the Mexican team The World Cup will be against the Polish team on November 22.

The selected one who directs Gerardo Martino the twenty-second edition of the world fair was classified as the second site of the Concacaf with 28 points, the same number as Canada but worse with worse goal difference, and in the last classification of the FIFA prior to the draw he appeared as ninth place, however, it was not enough to occupy a place as head of the series in Qatar 2022.

