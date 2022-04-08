Mexico will start participating in the Nations League on June 11 against Suriname

Mexico will seek its direct ticket to the 2023 Gold Cup in Group A, against Suriname and Jamaica

The Mexican team is located in the Group A of the Nations League together with Jamaica, Surinam and will debut in the second edition of said tournament during the FIFA date of June.

The first duel that the Mexican National Team will face in this Nations League will be before Surinam on June 11 at the Azteca Stadium and later will visit Jamaica to face the Caribbean team on the 14th of the same month.

‘Tecatito’ scored in the 2021 Nations League Final. imago7

The remaining duels against their group rivals will take place in 2023; Mexico you will see action as visit vs. Surinam on March 23, 2023 and will close their participation in the group stage on the 26th of the same month against Jamaica at home.

In case of advancing, the semifinals of the Nations League will take place in June 2023, among the four winners of the groups of the A-League. The highest ranked team will be measured against the lowest ranked team according to the number of points, goal difference and, if necessary, number of goals scored in all matches in the group stage.

It is worth mentioning that the Nations League will serve as a classification gold Cup; after the group stage, the first and second places of the groups of the A-League -eight teams-, will guarantee their place in the Gold Cup 2023while another twelve national teams will have an opportunity through the preliminaries of the fair.