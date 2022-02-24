Mexico, with a 70% increase in covid cases: PAHO

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) assured that Mexico It is far from a drastic reduction in cases, since in the last week “reported a 70 percent increase in the number of new infections” by covid-19.

Yesterday, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, assured that “the 32 states (are) with a drastic reduction in the epidemic, practically starting in all cases and with also a very significant reduction in deaths”.

However, Carissa F. Etienne, director of PAHO, stated that many places are still facing the “crest of this rapid increase in infections.”

“While cases fell in North America by a third, Mexico reported a 70 percent increase in the number of new infections. Deaths have fallen in the United States, the rates are among the highest we’ve seen over the course of the pandemic,” he said.

In general terms, last week there were 2.2 million new cases of covid in the region, which represents a 28 percent drop compared to the previous week.

“After six consecutive weeks of increase, we saw a drop in the number of deaths for the first time since the wave of the omicron variant began, that is, to 29 thousand new deaths reported in the region, or a drop of 9 percent. hundred”.

The impact of the pandemic will gradually diminish

Meanwhile, Sylvain Aldighieri, Incident Manager for covid-19 at PAHO, considered that a possible lifting of the declaration of a public health emergency of national interest, by the World Health Organization (who), is not related to the end of the pandemic.

“There is no projected date for the lifting of that declaration. The director general of the WHO will make that decision, based on recommendations from expert groups of the Emergency Committee of the International Health Regulations.”

For Aldighieri “it is a misperception that it is possible to say precisely when the pandemic will end. There will never be a specific day of completion. It is likely that the SARSCoV2 virus will continue to circulate for the foreseeable future at a global and regional level, just as they do. seasonal flu viruses.

However, he indicated that the impact of the pandemic will gradually diminish over the months and years, despite the fact that there are spikes in certain areas.

“And by impact we mean, mainly, the burden of severe disease and the burden of deaths. This scenario will vary from one country to another, depending on the vaccination coverage achieved in each country, in addition to whether coverage is high and uniform in risk groups. It will also depend on the improvement in patient careincluding the deployment and access to new treatments,” he said.

Therefore, vaccination and access to treatment will help reduce the rate of infections and deaths. In this sense, he pointed out that in some places there will be the perception that “the pandemic does not cause so much burden and, therefore, it ended.”

Anticovid vaccines offer limited protection

For his part, Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of PAHO, made it clear that natural infection provides some protection, but it is not permanent protection.

“Unfortunately, covid-19 differs from other diseases such as measles, where a person is protected practically for life after contracting the disease, pBut covid is more like the flu. The data we have is that many people had covid more than once and this is because protection decreases over time, in addition to the influence of new variants that evade the immune system, “he detailed.

For this reason, Barbosa added, vaccination is required. “Some people believe that because they have had the infection they do not need to be vaccinated. It is not true. There are thousands of well-documented cases of people who had the second and third covid infection.”

Regarding boosters, he mentioned that there is already a recommendation to apply a third dose in some vaccines.

“For the doses of SinoVac and Sinopharm, there is a recommendation, from the WHO and PAHO, of a third dose for older adults, for people with compromised immune systems and other conditions. In these people, immunity from the fourth month starts to decrease significantly.

He added that it is discussed possibility of applying a fourth dosebut for this it is important to review the data based on immunological diseases and the response of each vaccine with the third dose.

It is necessary, he reiterated, to first guarantee to vaccinate all vulnerable sectors, those at greatest risk, and continue with the vaccination strategy developed in each country.

“Unfortunately, with the information we have today, we have to continue to monitor all the data very closely, because we do not yet have a vaccine that provides protection for many years”, assured Barbosa.

ROA