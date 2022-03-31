Mexico would avoid Germany, Holland, Croatia and Senegal

Mexico will be in pot 2 and with this it would avoid teams that it has faced in previous World Cups

Not even seeded status lowers the alert for Spain, Argentina, Brazil or France in Friday’s draw Qatar World Cup 2022which anticipates possible opponents of an undoubted dimension in the second hype, such as Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, the croatia of Luka modric or predictably Mexico; places to Robert Lewandowski and Polandto Vlahović and Serbian oa Senegalthe champion of Africa, in the third and lowers the level in the fourth, in which the Welsh from Gareth Bale.

Mexico and the United States were confirmed this Wednesday as World Cup players in Qatar 2022, and most likely they will be in pot 2 of the draw.

The Mexican National Team will play its last qualifying match against El Salvador at the Azteca stadium. EFE

It is one of the conditions of the draw. The other is that teams from the same confederation cannot coincide in the same quartet, with the exception of European teams (there are 13 compared to other continents) that can share a group with another team from the same origin, but always with the limit fingers. There cannot be three Europeans in direct competition in the first phase to advance to the round of 16 of the tournament.

In that scenario, Spain, Argentina and Brazil They already know that in the first phase they will avoid the current champion, the France from Kyllian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann; to Portugal from Cristiano Ronaldo; to Belgium from Thibaut Courtois or Romelu Lukaku; and England, semi-finalists in Russia 2018runner-up of Europe in 2021 and again reintegrated among the best and the candidates for the title, apart from the weak Qatar.

GERMANY, NETHERLANDS, DENMARK, CROATIA OR URUGUAY, IN THE SECOND BOTTLE

The complication comes from the second bass drum. there figure Germanyalthough it is in a transition process; Denmarkshocking in the last European Championship; Netherlandswhich returns to world after his absence in 2018, just after having been third in Brazil 2014 and second in South Africa 2010; Croatia, with Luka modric and as runner-up in the last intercontinental tournament in Russiain addition to Switzerlandas European representatives.

There is also Uruguay, one of only eight world champions (seven will be in Qatar 2022, because Italy is eliminated for the second World Cup in a row). In your case, it cannot be crossed in the first phase or with Brazil nor with Argentina. Yes with the rest, including Spain.

And there will also appear, predictably, both United States What Mexicowho can be paired with any of the eight seeds in Friday’s draw, provided they qualify for the world on the last day of the zone Concacaf. It is enough for the first to lose by less than six goals difference against Costa Rica; to the second, with a draw against El Salvador so as not to depend on anyone but herself.

LEWANDOWSKI AND VLAHOVIC, TO THE THIRD DRUM; ECUADOR AND MAYBE BALE, IN THE FOURTH

Robert Lewandowski scored this Tuesday one of the two goals with which Poland bent to Sweden (2-0) and confirmed his qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which will lead him to the third pot of the draw, where he will also be Serbian and Dusan Vlahovićthe most emerging scorer of recent times in Europe, for his youth, for his football, for his offensive ability and because the Juventus paid 75 million euros this January to sign him from Florence.

They will not be able to go to any group in which there are already two European teams from the first two pots. As long as this is not the case, meanwhile, they will be potential rivals of Spain, France, Belgium, Portugal, England, Brazil, Argentina or Uruguayfor example.

So are the five teams that qualified from Africa for all of them: the champion of the last Africa Cup -Senegal-, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon and Ghanawho will be between pots 3 and 4, according to their records in the FIFA ranking.

Likewise, the four teams classified so far from Asia (Iran, Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, the first three in the third and the last in the fourth) and Ecuador, that it has been fourth in the Conmebol classification and that it will be included in the fourth pot in the draw, because its coefficient is currently the third worst of the 27 teams already classified for the Qatar World Cup.

Apart from, predictably, Mexico and the United States (if Costa Rica qualifies instead of one of the two, it would go to pot four and Senegal would go up to pot two), the other three places for the World Cup are at stake in two intercontinental playoffs (Australia/United Arab Emirates against Perufifth in Conmebol, and Solomon Islands/New Zealand against the room concacaf, to which it points Costa Rica) and in the pending ‘play off’ in Europe between Welsh and the winner of Scotland-Ukraine, which is postponed.

If Wales wins, which would return to a World Cup 64 years later, Gareth Bale will emerge on pot 4.

– PROJECTION OF THE BOMBS OF THE DRAW OF THE QATAR WORLD CUP 2022:

– Pot 1: Qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

– Pot 2: Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Mexico or Senegal, the United States or Senegal, Switzerland, Croatia and Uruguay.

– Pot 3: Senegal or Tunisia, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea.

– Pot 4: Tunisia or Costa Rica, Cameroon, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Canada, Playoff winner Australia/UAE – Peru, Solomon/New Zealand playoff winner-fourth Concacaf and Wales winner – Scotland/Ukraine.