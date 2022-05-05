Mexico’s position towards Russia can affect relations with the US: Sarukhán – El Financiero

The former Mexican ambassador to the United States, Arturo Sarukhán, assured that Mexico runs the risk of not being considered a reliable ally for the United States having refused to impose economic sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

In interview with THE FINANCIALthe former ambassador assured that refusing to impose sanctions adds to other actions that the Mexican government has taken, such as attacking US senators, as well as having opted for former President Donald Trump during the 2020 elections.

“It is an issue that although it will not determine the current flow in the medium and short term, it is having, in the strategic horizon of the relationship between Mexico and the United Statesa real impact and is giving a signal that Mexico is not a reliable country”, he assured.

At the same time, Saruhkán assured that, despite the fact that there are other issues on the agenda such as migration or security, “the background of all these open flanks in the bilateral relationship is the estrangement and concern for the Mexican positions with respect to the Russian invasion.

According to the former ambassador, it is worrying since we are the largest trading partner of the United States, however, these acts make Washington do not consider Mexico as the main strategic partner in the American continent.

“On the one hand, we are the United States’ largest trading partner, we have a land border of three thousand kilometers, and the fact that with this we are not seen by Washington as the main strategic partner of the United States on the continent is very worrying.”

For the diplomat, the relationship between Mexico and the United States is essential for Mexicans, so this type of action undermines what should be the basis for a comprehensive and congruent relationship with the neighbor to the north.

Saruhkán also stated that what is at stake is respect for international law and the sovereignty of a country, so the Mexican government cannot justify itself by saying that economic sanctions have never been implemented.

“I have always believed that history should be a guide but not a straitjacket. The principles must be interpreted, reviewed in the light of the international system that lives today. Today the international system is not the same as it was when the Berlin Wall fell, the one in the Cold War or the one we lived in after the Second World War. You have to check.

In this sense, the former ambassador considered that the Mexican foreign service “must be guided by principles and values, but it must be pragmatic and based on what is today in the international system and what Mexico wants to be as a responsible, weighty country. , in the international system today and not basing ourselves on a mythological past that no longer exists”.

Similarly, he recalled that President Lázaro Cárdenas rejected acts at the time such as the German acts during World War II, or that he did not recognize the Francoist government and even sent weapons in support of the Spanish Republic.

Regarding the work meetings that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will hold this Tuesday in Washington, the former ambassador stated that the central axis of the talks will most likely be migration, however, this issue that has caused so much concern cannot be left aside. in the American political class.