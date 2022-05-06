NewsUS

Mexico's strategic relationship with Belize, the country with which it shares its third (and smallest) land border

  Marcos Gonzalez Diaz
  BBC News Mundo correspondent in Mexico and Central America

Mexico has a strategic land border that is not much talked about.

In addition to the issues of economy, migration, and security that usually lead the debates on its northern border with the United States and the one that it maintains in the south with Guatemala, it also shares border limits with another much smaller and less populated country: Belize.

But convinced of its importance, the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He included it in his first Latin American tour that he celebrates these days to “deepen the political, cooperation, tourist, cultural and commercial agenda” between both countries.

“Belize has positioned itself as an important interlocutor for Mexico in the Caribbean, not only because of the geographical proximity that unites us (…) but also because this country maintains solid ties with the states of southeastern Mexico (Quintana Roo, Yucatán and Campeche) and represents a relevant bridge with that Caribbean region,” reads the agenda for this official trip.

