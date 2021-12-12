MG Marvel R according to Matteo: “The most interesting SUV …”

MG Marvel R, Chinese electric SUV, arrived in Italy a few weeks ago. Our friend YouTuber Matteo Valenza immediately took it into consideration. Discovering …

MG Marvel R: the new story of a noble brand

MG is a brand that not everyone, especially among the youngest, is familiar with. The name, in full, Morris Garages, derives from the surname of the founder, who in 1913 decided to revolutionize his company in England. As a bicycle manufacturer, took a new path, becoming a car manufacturer. Over the years the brand has changed hands several times, with mixed success. The turning point has come in 2019, when the Chinese giant SAIC Motor has decided to relaunch the brand by focusing everything on electric mobility. SAIC Motor is at the moment the first builder of electric cars in China and Matteo is keen to add that “he can do cars! “.

MG Marvel R: more space behind passengers than trunk

Looking at the Marvel R closely, you immediately notice that they are not there panel gaps, everything is very sinuous and linear. The Chinese SUV is quite long, 4.67 meters, 1.92 wide and 1.62 high, for a step of 2.80. The trunk is not very roomy, it measures 357 liters, with the rear seats lowered they almost reach 1400 liters. MG preferred sacrifice the trunk to give more space for passengers inside the car. Depending on the version, however, a fairly large front trunk is also available, about 150 liters. When equipped with the special hook, the Marvel R can tow up to 750 kg.

Can he beat it with Model Y, Q4 and VW ID, 4?

Marvel R fits into a decidedly high market segment. Compete with Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron and VW ID.4. In its configuration a four-wheel drive, MG has equipped the Marvel R with three engines. Two are on the rear axle and one on the front axle. “A very curious configuration, but perhaps a winning one“, Matteo reasons. The maximum power is 288 hp, the couple goes further 660 Nm. All this allow to reach a maximum speed of 200 km / h and cover 0-100 in about 5 “. The less expensive version offers traction on the rear axle only, with two motors. Overall it has 180 hp of power e 410 Nm of torque, capable of carrying the Marvel R from 0-100 in 8 “. Regardless of the version chosen, the maximum speed remains unchanged.

70 kWh battery and 400 km of autonomy, but recharging …

These are impressive numbers, which usually (in order not to aggravate the weight) are accompanied by a battery that disappoints for capacity. That’s not the case. Marvel R counts yes one 70 kWh lithium-ion battery, liquid cooled by the standard heat pump. Autonomy is approx 400 km, which isn’t too bad. This MG is equipped with an 11 kW on-board charger with Type 2 connector for charging in AC, while currently charging in DC DC reaches up to 92 kW. “A little bit“, Matteo complains,”perhaps MG wanted to keep this value low so as not to put too much stress on the battery“. The hope is that this value will be raised to at least 150 kW. At the moment to recharge the battery 0 to 80% continuously are used about 40 minutes.

The chassis and suspension developed with the help of Porsche

The Marvel R is equipped with the technology Vehicle-to-load, capable of delivering energy from the car battery for other applications. The SUV sports an imposing and aggressive look. The front is characterized by a led signature that crosses it from side to side, folding towards the center. The cut headlights are very beautiful, inside which there are very particular triangular elements. The line drawn by the headlights on the front continues in a horizontal rib, which runs along the entire waistband of the side just below the windows. The line flows into the rear light clusters, taking up the play of light in the front. Note the presence of the panoramic roof openable, also standard for the basic model. Chassis and suspension have been developed with the help of Porsche. Even if the level of the Stuttgart brand is something else entirely …

It is the first SUV with 5 G technology

Climbing aboard you are pervaded by a pleasant feeling of comfort. And you notice the great attention to detail. The seats are aesthetically attractive, soft and sporty. The interior is divided by a center console with a glass of about 20 “that connects the armrest to the central part of the dashboard. Inside a screen from about 14 “ with a good software thenfotainment. Just a little slow according to Matthew, but compatible with Android Audo and Apple CarPlay. There is the possibility to receive updates over-the-air. The platform is equipped with Sim card 5G, it is the first car to have the official certifications of this technology. The screen really integrates a lot of info, it is very fast with modern graphics. A little further down is the gear selection dial and three-level energy recovery. Unfortunately MG has decided not to include the regenerative braking at maximum potential, inserting type B only.

MG Marvel R: “The most interesting SUV on the market!”, Says Matteo

Marvel R is completely in step with the times in terms of technology. Incorporates no less than 15 driving aids: The classic blind-spot warning, drowsiness alarm, adaptive regulator and lane departure warning devices. There are automatic high beams with active matrix LED technology, 360 ° view and one assisted driving level 2. Matteo is definitely impressed by the first contact with this car: “MG has really done a great job“...the most interesting SUV on the market at the moment. ” The price starts from 39,900 euros up to a maximum of 48,900 euros. The car is easily included in the state incentives, which as soon as they become available, will significantly lower the price“.