MG ZS EV: when the electric sport utility focuses on comfort

Almost 100 years have passed since the birth of Morris Garages. After numerous changes of ownership that led to the control of the Chinese group Saic, the MG brand returns to the European market with a 100% electric B-SUV. No “extreme” stylistic or mechanical choice, rather a lot of rationality and practicality for a complete car that performs well in any situation

Andrea Brambilla

At first glance, the MG ZS EV does not impress with a futuristic or particular design, which we often find for new cars on tap. This B-SUV can be called rational both inside and outside the passenger compartment. The front is the one with the most personality, given above all by the central grille that hides the charging socket behind the MG logo. Also at the rear we find a standard design with linear lights and a classic bumper. 4.31m long, 1.81m wide and 1.64m high, the MG ZS EV features a 448-liter luggage compartment and a comfortable load sill to pack everything you need. Under the floor we also find a practical compartment where you can store the charging cables. Once you get on board you will discover a well-finished and well-designed environment: everything is close at hand and you are immediately at ease. Strikingly is the choice of an analog dashboard with still the good old hands for the speed and battery usage indicator; to share a 3.5-inch screen that provides a lot of additional information. Perhaps too much data enclosed in a small space that becomes, at times, difficult to consult

MG ZS EV, FAMILY ENVIRONMENT The multi-function steering wheel is simple and practical even if all ADAS systems are controlled by a lever located under that of the direction indicators. It’s not very intuitive. The passenger compartment does not give that feeling of “made in China” that could scare the most attentive to quality: the materials and assemblies are in fact well made and create a familiar environment. Above the round-shaped gear selector, on the central console, we find 3 “fast” buttons for choosing the driving mode, the intensity of the regenerative braking and for displaying the remaining range on the dashboard. There is also a small storage shelf with two USB sockets, but no plate for wireless smartphone charging. The infotainment system relies on an 8 ”screen, equipped with navigator, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (not wireless). To be picky it must be said that the graphics and responsiveness are not at the top, especially when compared to other systems on the market.

MG ZS EV: HOW IT GOES As always, the time has come to give some numbers and talk about the heart of the MG ZS EV: the 44.5 kWh battery and its 143 hp electric motor and 353 Nm of torque. The sprint from 0 to 100 km / h is covered in 8.1 seconds, which also makes it sparkling when overtaking or when you want to “burn” someone at the traffic light. The autonomy declared in the Wltp cycle, or in the combined one between the city and the motorway, is 263 km. In the city, the on-board computer spoke of an average consumption of about 14 kWh / 100 km, which led to an autonomy exceeding 300 km. Problems come when driving on high-speed roads and with the air conditioner on. In this case, as often happens with cars on plug, the autonomy decreases rapidly, as the battery is much more stressed. Driving reflects the philosophy of this car: it is balanced and rational. The suspension is soft to ensure the greatest possible comfort and there are three driving modes: Eco, Normal and the more dynamic Sport. In the latter, the steering proves to be more precise and direct. The driving position has also been promoted, which relies on an electronically adjustable leather seat (standard for the Exclusive version).

MG ZS ES: EQUIPMENT AND PRICES Two versions of which the “base” called Excite, however, equipped with electric windows, multifunction leather steering wheel, navigator, DAB radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and keyless key which has a price of 34,350 euros. The Exclusive set-up (like the ZS protagonist of our test) costs 2,000 euros more and adds the sunroof, rain sensor, electronically adjustable driver’s seat, eco-leather upholstery, rear view camera and electrically folding mirrors. The only option in the price list is the metallic paint at 650 euros.

MG ZS EV TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Power 143 HP (105 kW) Maximum torque 353 Nm. Maximum speed 150 km / h. 0-100 km / h 8.1 seconds. Dimensions 4.314 mm x 1.809 mm x 1.644 mm. Luggage compartment 448 liters. Weight 1.491 kg. Battery 44.5 kWh. Range (WLTP) 263 km. Price: starting from 34,350 euros.

MG ZS ES, strengths and weaknesses

ADVANTAGES: Pleasant driving, quality components, “sincere” autonomy.

DEFECTS: Design with little personality, improvable infotainment system.