Mgff, final evening: “Il Cattivo Poeta” wins but the public rewards “Regina”

He didn’t win his film, but the highlight of the final of the Magna Graecia film festival is all his own. The emotion, the ill-concealed amazement of Alessandro Grandee of the protagonists of his “Queen”, Ginevra Francesconi and Francesco Montanari, awarded in various capacities during the course of yesterday evening at the Porto arena, enclose all the meaning of the entire event conceived by Gianvito Casadonte together with his brother Alessandro. And it is a beautiful image.

The winning film of this edition is in fact “The bad poet ”by Gianluca Jodicand, but the public – and we believe not only for an emotional question towards the director from Catanzaro – awarded “Regina”.

The jury of the main competition, the one dedicated to first and second works, chaired by Pappi Corsicato – absent – then decided to award the prize for Best Actress to the great little Ginevra. Francesco Montanari was awarded the award dedicated to another director from Catanzaro who died prematurely, Giuseppe Petitto, “A great son of this land, a talent”, Gianvito Casadonte defined him.

The other prizes they went as Best Actor to Francesco Patanè for “The Bad Poet”, Best Direction to Giovanni La Parola for “My body will bury you”, Best Screenplay to Antonio Pisu for “Est”. Special mention for Susy Laude and her “Tutti per Uma”. In the other sections, Best documentary – section curated by Antonio Capellupo – was “Punta sacra” by Francesca Mazzoleni, Best International Opera – section curated by Silvia Bizio – “After love” by Aleem Kham.

During the evening, other awards were also given such as the Vittorio De Seta Prize to Mattia Isaac Renda for “Attesa”, the Music Prize, offered by the Megna jewelry store, to Tecla Insolia, and the Colonna d’Oro to Catanzaro Gianluca Guzzo, founder of MyMovies.

Loading... Advertisements

Presented by Carolina Di Domenico together with Casadonte himself, the evening was a roundup of all those who collaborated in the success of this edition of the Festival, that of majority age, both of those who in recent days alternated on stage, and of the guests of the same evening, passing through the numerous sponsors, the associations supported by Magna Graecia, the institutions, the friends of the Festival. There were also moments of real emotion also and above all on the part of the two presenters, but the scepter of emotion goes to the Regina trio: nothing is worth the comparison with the three-way embrace, under the stage, between Grande, Francesconi and Montanari, incredulous and happy with their Golden Columns – by Michele Affidato -, of course before indulging in the usual photos. They were the real stars of the Magna Graecia Film Festival.