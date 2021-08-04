MGFF, tonight on the big screen “My body will bury you”

Davide Lorenzano, Alessandro Rossellini, Rita Abela, Margareth Madè and Michela Giraud: they are the protagonists of this morning’s press conference, at the Hotel Perla del Porto in the Lido di Catanzaro district, moderated by the journalist Domenico Iozzo. A meeting with the press that was full of topics to be examined while waiting for the appointments scheduled in the port area and in the center of Catanzaro for the fifth day of MGFF.

After yesterday’s screening of the docu-film “The embrace” in the cloister of San Giovanni, the moment of confrontation with the director Davide Lorenzano, represented an opportunity to learn about the great work of historical research that there was to authentically narrate the story of Antonio Saetta, president of the first section of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Palermo, and of his son Stefano, killed in an attack at the hands of the Mafia. A story unknown to most, a story that, as often happens, has almost chosen to want to be told by the young director himself: “This work has slowly matured, which began in school – explained Lorenzano – I did an important research work and was supported by a nice vicious circle that was triggered to make the film. I was also contacted by the agent who first arrived at the scene of the attack, where the two victims were found embraced while the car radio, the only thing left working after the explosion, sent “The sky in a room” by Gino Paoli. “

With Alessandro Rossellini we discussed the “Rossellinite” present in “The Rossellinis “. But what exactly is this sort of disease? “There was a time when I found it difficult to value my person, because I perceived expectations in others towards me that I did not feel able to satisfy – said the nephew of the great Roberto Rossellini – I did not feel up to it, hence the conflict. ” A conflict that also led him to drug addiction, but which served to investigate, research, deepen his family history in which the presence of “Rossellinite” is strong: “I approached my grandfather’s work, I loved it and I can say that I certainly made something mine – he continued – there is a trace of it in me, just as there is in the other members of the family.”And it is precisely on this track that we investigate in the work of Alessandro Rossellini, an intimate film – documentary that gives a clear vision of one of the geniuses of cinema.

Rita Abela and Margareth Madè instead they analyzed some aspects of “My Body Will Bury You,” which will be screened tonight in the harbor arena, a female film full of the need for protection and revenge. In an Italy where the rise of the Piedmontese is becoming more and more decisive, I am 4 bandits who come together to try to regain possession of their identity and their territory: “These women do not know each other – said the actresses – but they come together to reach a goal, they are vindictive and want to get back what has been taken from them.”

Simplicity, naturalness and frankness have distinguished the intervention of Michela Giraud, who talked about her experience on the set of “Masculine singular”: “I immediately felt at ease – she said – and I hope to be able to perceive the same sensation in other works.” A focus on the web was also done together with Michela: “For me it was fundamental – he added – I had something to say and the web allowed me to do it, if I hadn’t had this chance, I probably wouldn’t be here. ” And speaking of his career he added: “I come from a family of professionals and I grew up in North Rome, they expected more from me.” And instead Michela went straight on her way and also in a decisive way taking her satisfactions: “The nice thing about rematches is that when they come you don’t give a damn – he concluded – this is the real revenge, things are done for oneself not for others. Don’t want to wear makeup? I don’t do it, many wear makeup already, I like to be frank and natural, often this is not accepted, but I enjoy it like this! “