MGK almost shot himself on a call with Megan Fox: ‘I just broke down’

ads

More about: machine gun kelly Machine Gun Kelly is more of a ‘girlfriend’ than Megan Fox: director Is Machine Gun Kelly’s syringe earring filled with Megan Fox’s blood? Machine Gun Kelly introduces his mother who abandoned him as a child Megan Fox traded her heels for Vans at Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding

Machine Gun Kelly once “broke” and put a loaded gun in his mouth while on the phone with his now-fiancée Megan Fox.

In his new Hulu documentary, “Life in Pink,” the rocker detailed a dark night in July 2020 as he mourned the loss of his father, who died on the one-year anniversary of the release of his “Hotel Diablo” album.

“I wouldn’t leave my room and it started to get very, very, very dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started to feel really wild paranoia. I kept getting paranoid that someone was going to come and kill me,” 32-year-old MGK recalled.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, added that he always slept with a shotgun next to his bed and “it just snapped” that day.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You’re not here for me. I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m screaming on the phone and like the barrel is in my mouth. And I’m going to cock the shotgun and the bullet, when it comes back up, the shell jams. Megan is like dead silent.

Machine Gun Kelly shared that he had attempted suicide while talking to Megan Fox on the phone. AFP via Getty Images

Kelly said that moment was when she realized “something wasn’t right,” adding that Fox and her 12-year-old daughter Cassie shared that they didn’t want to be “talking to [him] more through a veil.”

“‘I want to like it, to see you as my father’ and ‘I want to see you as my future husband’ and I said, I really need to get off drugs this time,” he said, though he did not specify if he was high during the incident.

Kelly said the moment helped him realize that things had to change. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

Kelly said his 36-year-old Fox “became the sun” for him, saying his world revolved around her and she helped him grow and brought him to life.

“That’s what helps me write those songs. Because it’s like all the fairy tales that you were never told in school… the passion between us is from another world,” she said.

He opened up about the terrifying moment in his new Hulu documentary, “Life in Pink.” HULU

MGK and Fox began dating after meeting on the set of “Midnight in The Switchgrass” in early 2020 and confirmed their relationship in June 2020. The “Emo Girl” singer proposed to the “Transformers” actress in January 2022. Fox shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

The rocker has been open about his work in his fight against substance abuse and mental health issues, saying in 2020: “Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to art, rather than commitment to a vice. which I think made the art. . I am taking action.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line to 741741.

ads