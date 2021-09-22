MGK: “Megan Fox is helping me detox”

Machine Gun Kelly she decided to talk about her romance with Megan Fox and how this is helping him out of the drug tunnel.

He did so in an open-hearted interview with Dave Franco for Interview Magazine.

“At the moment my favorite drug is happiness, a commitment to art and not a commitment to a vice that I thought was art. I’m taking steps forward. ” has explained. “When you have a partner sitting next to you on those dark nights when you sweat and you can’t understand why you feel so confused in your head, she’s there and helps you bring it all out and put it into perspective, that’s one thing. which really helps a lot. “ “Travis Barker was also a great help to me, because he went through all of this too. It’s very different from a priest or something, to which I say ‘How can you relate to me? It is easy for you to tell me that I can overcome this when you have never faced these obstacles. ‘ With Travis, it’s like ‘I know for sure you’ve been through what I’m going through’. “

The rapper then added that he also sought help from people competent in the matter: