MGK recalls the moment he thought Megan Fox was breaking up with him over text

Machine Gun Kelly says his new movie, “Good Mourning,” was inspired by what we thought was a breakup text from fiancée Megan Fox.

“I wrote the film for her because, without knowing it, she was the cause of the spiral. She texted me like in the movie,” the singer, who directs and stars in the comedy stoner, told Extra at the Los Angeles premiere this week.

“[My character] it spirals over text that he doesn’t really understand and can’t communicate with her, and that’s what was happening to me.”

MGK, 32, explained that he had “written so many songs” and used “all these other avenues” to deal with grief in the past, so he needed something different this time.

“It was, like, spiraling so hard. I needed another place to accompany him,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m just going to write a movie.'”

On Fox’s reaction, MGK said he shared the script with her on her porch steps. “She was like, ‘Is this what you’ve been thinking the whole time?’” she recalled.

The “Emo Girl” singer plays a movie star named London Clash in the film, whose world “turns upside down when she must choose between pursuing her one true love and landing a life-changing lead role in a big movie.” ». according to IMDB.

The comedy also stars Fox, Dove Cameron, Becky G and Whitney Cummings, along with MGK’s close friend Pete Davidson.

“We were supposed to film for eight hours, it turned into like 16 hours because we couldn’t stop laughing,” he shared. “[Pete] I was improvising when I was at the editing station. I was like, ‘OK, we have to keep that, we have to keep that too.’ Everything she said was hilarious.”

During the interview, MGK was also asked if he and Fox, 35, would ever consider eloping like friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. The two were married at One Love Chapel in Las Vegas last month, although the nuptials were not legally binding.

“I want to let, let the world see that as it comes,” MGK said of his own plans with Fox, sheepishly toying with any additional details.

“Good Mourning” hits theaters and On Demand on May 20. Meanwhile, MGK and Fox will be in Las Vegas this weekend for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The self-proclaimed ‘twin flames’, who have been engaged since January, turned heads at last year’s awards show by sporting a large PDA while posing for photos on the red carpet.

Fox left little to the imagination in a black Mugler dress with cutouts, while MGK opted for a tuxedo with a black painted tongue.

