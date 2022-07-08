Mhoni Seer predicts divorce from Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Digital Millennium

The singer Ricky Martin has become a topic of conversation in recent daysdue to the issuance of a restraining order against the singer, by his nephew, where he is accused of alleged domestic violence.

For his part, Mhoni Seer predicted that the Puerto Rican singer will end up solving the legal problem, clearing up various rumours. Nevertheless, He also released a prediction that ensures that the singer will end his marriage with Jwan Yosefafter five years of being together and forming a family of four children.

“The hanged man’s card is behind Ricky Martin, a divorce is coming his way; he has 4 children, and is married to Jwan Yosef. That’s when you realize that many people cannot cope with the success of others,” declared Mhoni Vidente.

Family will be an important factor for Ricky Martin, according to Mhoni Vidente

So far, there has been much speculation about Ricky Martin’s relationship with his nephew, who accused the singer of violence. Nevertheless, Mhoni Vidente is sure that the letter from The devilfollow Ricky Martinpointing out that the problems are within his own family.

As we know, It is not the first time that a famous person has been involved in a legal problem because of a relativeSuch has been the case of the guardianship of Britney Spears, the family of Lindsay Lohan or Drew Barrymore, who was emancipated from her mother when she was 15 years old.

For its part, Ricky Martin has denied all the rumors and accusations. In addition, one of his brothers made a video that he posted on social networks in defense of the Puerto Rican singer, assuring that it was all about rumors and speculation.

