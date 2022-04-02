Mhoni Seer predicts that Will Smith will divorce Jada Pinkett Smith | Special: Instagram

the mexican fortune teller Mhoni Seer predicted that Will Smith he will not go to prison or be without his golden statuette after slapping comedian Chris Rock in the middle of the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony, but that is divorcing his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The most famous seer in Mexico recalled the slap that Will Smith gave comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a heavy joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia during the Oscar Awards ceremony held on March 27.

Mhoni Vidente assured that the letters revealed to him that Will Smith the gold award will not return most important in the film industry, after starring in the most uncomfortable and commented moment of the ninth fortieth edition of the Oscar Awards.

“The cards don’t show me Jada Pinkett as Will Smith’s future partner.”

Through his popular predictions he also stated that although “The Prince of Rap” he will not go to jail Because Chris Rock did not file charges against him for assault, he will end up separating from his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he has remained for the last 25 years.

Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary and during his speech he joked telling Will Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane”making an obvious reference to his wife’s shaved head, which infuriated the protagonist of “I am Legend”.

Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock, then returned to his seat and raised his voice to yell at the comedian, “Get my wife’s name out of your &%$# ​​mouth,” starring in the most talked about moment of the ceremony. the 2022 Oscar Awards.

An incident that stunned millions of viewers and shocked silence to all those present in the Dolby Theater from Los Angeles, California, and quickly became a trend on social media and grabbed international headlines.

Minutes later, Will Smith received the golden statuette in the category of Best Actor for his performance in the film “King Richard” and during his acceptance speech he apologized to his fellow nominees and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it would start “a formal review” of the incident that tarnished the awards ceremony and on March 28 Will Smith finally issued a public apology acknowledging that he acted in the wrong way.

On April 1st, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and minutes after announcing it, the president of the organization, David Rubin, reported that they accepted his resignation and that they would continue with their disciplinary procedure.

“We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Rules of Conduct, prior to our next meeting.” Board of Directors meeting scheduled for April 18.

In 2018, the American actress, Jada Pinkett Smithrevealed during his talk show “Red Table Talk” that he was diagnosed alopeciaan autoimmune disease that attacks hair follicles and causes bald patches or hair loss.