Mhoni Seer predicts who will be Belinda’s new boyfriend | horoscopes

On February 12, the world of music was surprised by the news that Belinda and Christian Nodalone of the most solid couples in the entertainment world, announced the end of their engagement and Mhoni Seer revealed the reasons for the separation and who will be the future partners of the singers.
So far there is no official version of what led them to make this decision, however, during the program ask mhoniOn her YouTube channel, the astrologer pointed out that Belinda will soon forget her romance with Nodal and start a relationship with another person from the group world.
Belinda’s new partner is also from the group world
In this way, Mhoni mentioned that Belinda is reinventing herself and that now we will see her in love with the vocalist of the Firme group.
“Belinda is going to hang out with another grouper, very famous but married, I visualize Eduin Cazshe wins as always, she is Leo and she reinvents herself and gets ahead, she likes to give her exes the mother, she is very pretty and very charismatic, Nodal will be one more on the list, “he assured.
The future partner of Christian Nodal
About love for Nodal, Mhoni said that the singer could end up in the arms of Angela Aguilar or with any of the members of the program Acapulco Shore.
“I see Nodal, dating the daughter of Antonio Aguilar or with a girl from Acapulco ShoreNodal is very vindictive, here the one who was most harmed was him and the one who lost the label was him and the mothers-in-law were fighting, “said the seer.
Reveal the causes of the breakup of the relationship
Finally, the astrologer also spoke about the reason why the “Nodeli” ended their love story and behind everything is Cristy Nodal, the singer’s mother.
“There is a third in discord that was the mother-in-law, Nodal’s mother. At first they got along well, but later he didn’t like it anymore because he starts getting tattoos, he starts to change a lot, Belinda controls him more and doesn’t pay attention to him anymore, he’s the oldest son, the one who supports everyone… The mother as a good mother He knows what he wants and what he doesn’t want for his son.”