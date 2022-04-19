Mhoni Seer’s horoscope for the week of April 18 to 22, 2022

Mhoni Seer leaves us the horoscope for April 18 to 22, 2022 so you can start a new week on the right foot:

Aries

Week of having all the good energy on your side and being able to achieve everything you want to succeed, it is only necessary to have that disposition to be great in every moment of the day. You make a few late payments on your credit card. You process the American visa and the passport to be able to have your stationery in order. Remember that you are a fire sign and that makes you brave and determined, but try not to fall into situations of arrogance so that you do not have problems with your companions.

Week of job changes in your work environment. Do not look for that love that was not for you, remember that you always have to be with dignity very high and you will see that a more compatible love will soon arrive for you. Continue with celebrations and gifts that you did not expect that will make you very happy. You go to the doctor to get a checkup to be as healthy as possible. Your angel message is “positive thoughts, generate positive results”So try to be as optimistic as possible. Your magic day Wednesday, the color strong blue, your lucky numbers 09, 23.

Taurus

Week to start your luck in everything you propose and more because the Era of Taurus begins after April 21, which will undoubtedly be a time of abundance and personal satisfaction. You get the invitation to work in an international company, you tell them that it will help you to be better off financially. Beware of anger and nerve problems that can cause you problems with the people you love the most. You apply for a loan to pay off your past debts. A new love invites you to go out that will give you many joys these days. Be careful with your cell phone, try to be more careful with your things.

Week of returning to take a university course or diploma, remember that the sign of Taurus is one of the most intelligent of the zodiac. Your earth sign is the strongest to be able to face problems, so always try to be the leader at work. Beware of bad comment problems among friends. Your angel message is “free yourself from fear now”, that is to say that the triumph is in your hands that you do not waste it in this time. Your numbers 08, 17, your color is strong red, your magical day is Thursday.

Gemini

Week of being in constant growth in the workplace since the stars are going to be in your favor. Lucky days in games of chance with the numbers 03, 29 and try to play it on Tuesday, which is going to be your magic day. Do not fight with your partner anymore if you no longer love each other, it is better to give yourself some time to put your feelings in order. You process a bank loan to buy an apartment or house, remember that Geminis always need to have assets to feel secure.

They invite you to a business, that will help you grow more economically. Your weak point these days is stress, that’s why I recommend that you go for a walk and exercise, that will help you be better off your nerves. You return with a love from the past, remember that everyone needs a second chance to be happy. Your angel’s message is “analyze your options that will reach you by the handful”, so try to stay in the best workplace. Your day is Tuesday, your color is yellow.

Cancer

Week of radical changes in everything you do. It will be a few days of having a lot of inner strength to solve everything that has been hurting you. That the message of your angel tells you “recognize and act according to what you want and the truth of your life”, that is to say that the angel is telling you that it is time to cut with all the past and make your present grow more and form a better future. That you are in the best time of your sign.

Week of having meetings for new projects. Be careful with friends who only look for you when they need something from you, try to purge toxic friends and loves. They invite you to go on a trip this Easter week, you take advantage of the fact that the best moments are with the family. Your magical day is Thursday, your cabalistic number is 02, 13, your color is orange, this color will give you more joy if you use it in your clothes. Try to process your degree or certification of studies these days. These are times to change your home or go live in another country to better your luck.

Leo

Week of reinventing yourself in everything you are doing, that is, taking out that strong energy that your sign has to dominate everything around you. Remember that the Easter season helps you to have positive energies in your life. You will have to use more wisdom and prudence in everything you are going to do so that you have the success you want. Days of a lot of work and review from your superiors. A new love arrives that will be very compatible with you, so you will live days of true love. You decide to move house to renew energies. Be careful with your money, try not to talk about how much you earn or anything about your personal life because envy surrounds you.

The message from your angel tells you that “it is time to leave situations and people that are not for you”, that is to say, letting go of everything that can destroy you inside and that does not leave you with anything positive. Your magical day is Monday, your number is 14, 25, your color is green, which is the color of health and money. Week of being on a healthy diet and exercise to see you at your best.}

Virgo

Week to analyze the life you are leading, that is, it is time to change to the positive and leave that laziness to do great things that will lead you to success. Days of a lot of work and catching up after the holidays, that is, meetings, new projects and, above all, job changes so that you can develop better in your working life.

Be careful with the lies they are telling you, that is, do not trust your partner and friends so much that they are not trustworthy at the moment. Try to work these days on your energy healing, it is time to align all the energies that surround you in order to free yourself from diseases and migraine problems. Your best day is Wednesday, your numbers are 07, 23, your color of abundance is white, that will help you have more spiritual strength. Economic surprises this week.

Pound

Days of thinking more than twice about what you are going to do. In other words, the energies are going to be very mixed these days, so don’t make such drastic decisions while this time passes. After your vacations you feel that the energies are already charged, so it is very important that you start a good healthy diet and exercise routine that the body you have needs good maintenance.

You pay some debts from your credit card in the past. You receive the invitation of a new job that will leave you more income. In love they will be days of conquest, that is, several new loves will be present in your life to feel the best. He decides to buy a bicycle to exercise. Your message from your angel is “free yourself from the past that a very enriching future is approaching”. Your magic numbers 02, 15, your color is red and white, your magic day is Thursday.

scorpio

Week of taking your life in your hands, that is to say, it is now or never that the energies of good luck will surround you, so you must make decisions to grow more in work and economics. Days of being in healing of your body and spirit, which is the time to feel good to exercise. You do some paperwork for the degree or master’s degree of your university career. Be careful with a love from the past, she is speaking very badly about you. Try to fix that situation so it doesn’t get bigger.

Message from your angel is “Life is wonderful and you must attract prosperity with positive thoughts so that it generates positive results”. Arrange health insurance issues. You take a language course that will help you a lot in your work environment. Your magic day is Thursday. Your numbers 24, 50 and your color orange and yellow that those colors are going to give you happiness. You get the last minute invitation to go on a trip.

Sagittarius

Week of feeling a bit overwhelmed by the workload and pressures. Remember that your sign always wants to do everything at the same time, so you need to relax and organize your time better. You get extra money and it will be for work reasons and they pay you for your vacations. You buy plane tickets to go on a trip with your partner, remember that the best moments of your life are when you enjoy it in company.

You are very intense in business matters and work projects and that makes you always successful. The message of your angel is that “you have the power to create your life and make it as you wish”, that you only have to remove obstacles that you put in front of yourself and you will see that the triumph will come to you. Remember that your sign is the last one to mature personally in life, so try to start leaving the parties behind a little. Your magic numbers 04, 28 and your magic day on Wednesday. Your color is yellow and orange.

Capricorn

Week of entering your best time and you will feel the luckiest in everything around you. You finally feel that luck is on your side and there are going to be a few days of opportunities for economic growth. You are very good at helping others without receiving anything in return, but sometimes they abuse your good person so try to differentiate who are your friends and who just wants to abuse you.

You finish studying and think about doing summer courses in a matter of master’s degree and diploma abroad. Try to continue with the exercise that you are already looking your best. Your angel’s message is “transform your life for the better”, that is, open yourself to positive changes, that a revelation will come into your life in terms of work. Single Capricorns will have a love from the sign of Aries, Gemini or Virgo, which will be very compatible with you. Remember that your sign is dominated by sex and it is an important part of your life as a couple. You will have a stroke of luck, it will be with a lottery money with the numbers 27, 60. Your magic day will be Wednesday. His lucky color is white and red.

Aquarium

Week of being with very good proposals for personal growth and recognition from your superiors. Try to start teaching classes so that you always keep up to date with your entire university career. You are very good at communicating and socializing and that makes you a person who is always surrounded by very good people and you are always at the best social events.

You will have extra money for selling a family property. They give you a pet. You will prepare a party these days for a family member or your partner. The message of your angel is “solutions to everything that comes carrying from your past” and recommends self-control and patience that will help you grow professionally. Your magic day will be Tuesday, your abundance numbers are 14, 50. Its color is green and yellow.

Pisces

Week of successes in a matter of your work environment. You will have an invitation to go on a trip for work, you see that this will help you grow more economically. Procedures for your master’s degree and get your university degree. Try to pay overdue bills and get your payments in order. Do not be so spiteful with your friends and family, learn to forget and not give importance to matters that do not have them. Try not to trust your co-workers too much, one of them wants to betray you so he tries not to talk about your personal matters.

Your angel message is “new beginning”, that is, it is time to start a new stage in your life and leave everything negative in the past, that your purpose in life is to always be happy. Your magic number is 23, 44, your magic day is Monday, your magic color is green and red, use it more than that it will give you more abundance. A new love will come to stay by your side.

