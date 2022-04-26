Mhoni Seer’s horoscope for the week of April 25 to 29, 2022

Mhoni Seer leaves us the horoscope for April 25-29, 2022 so you can start a new week on the right foot.

Aries

This week in the tarot horoscope you got the Fool card which means that there are going to be a few days of taking care of your thoughts and not falling into negative situations. Remember that your sign is highly envied and that means that sometimes you cannot control your energies, that is why it is recommended that you protect yourself with holy water, put it all over your body.

Your magical day on Thursday, which is going to be a day full of good news related to the workplace. Your lucky numbers 09, 31, your color is yellow. You are looking for a new love of the earth sign that will be very compatible with you. Arrange migration and American visa situations. You finish studying and decide to start a master’s degree. The Fool’s card is synonymous with happiness, extra money and above all that these are times to mature in every way.

Taurus

In the tarot horoscope you got the Judgment card that means a positive change in your love life for your sign. In other words, true love finally comes to you, which is going to be a water sign. Recommendation: let yourself be loved, it’s your time to be happy, it’s your birthday time so don’t hesitate, celebrate with your loved ones because many gifts you didn’t expect will come to you.

You go on a trip for work. This Judgment card recommends that you take out a bank loan for a house. You get the gift of a pet that will give you a lot of joy. The Judgment card is for good luck in games of chance with the numbers 04, 39, that your best day will be Tuesday. Your color of abundance is orange. Do not doubt at any time that you can become a winner. Take care of credit card problems so you pay your debts.

Gemini

In the tarot horoscope you get the card of the Wheel of fortune that without a doubt, together with your sign, it will be a week full of signing contracts and positive job changes. Thus, it is recommended that you be more discreet with your successes so that you do not fill yourself with envy. You take an exam for the approval of your university school.

This Wheel of Fortune card tells you not to doubt that good fortune in games of chance with the numbers 01, 29 and that your magical day is Thursday, your color of prosperity is strong blue, that you use it more in your outfit. Days of changing your look and renewing your whole attitude, don’t sleep so much, just what it is so that later you don’t feel so tired, you go on a trip to visit relatives. Be careful with your money, don’t lend to anyone so they don’t steal your luck.

Cancer

In the tarot horoscope you got the World card that tells you that the last week of April is going to be one of personal triumphs, so try to take advantage of everything you are doing and you will see how you are going to achieve what you want. Be careful with envy, especially from close friends. It is better at this time not to trust anyone. Do not look for that love that moved away from you, it is time to close circles and start meeting people more compatible with your sign.

This card from the World tells you that there will be days of pressure at work and with problems regarding your monthly review. Stick with the diet you’re looking your best. The world card tells you that you are going to have the solutions you had for your problems. Your best day is Tuesday, your lucky numbers are 04, 55, your color is orange and strong blue, use it more in your clothing. To the sign of Cancer who are married a pregnancy at the door.

Leo

In the tarot horoscope you got the card of The Magician that this in the last week of April you will be going through important decisions in your work environment, so you must take into account all the possibilities for a better job. Remember that The Magician card also tells you that your sign is going to be traveling these days. Try not to talk too much about your plans so you don’t get filled with envy. You have your car fixed by maintenance. Get your stationery ready to go back to school and pursue a college degree. In love, you decide to be in a formal relationship and Leos who are single will be meeting people from the sign of Sagittarius or Cancer who will be very compatible with you.

You will have a stroke of luck on Thursday with the numbers 07, 16. Try to pay your debts so that you do not have problems in your future. Remember that your sign with the card of The Magician tells me that you are afraid of strong decisions in your life such as marriage or changes of residence and that you may go through a moment of immaturity, that is why you are recommended not to think so much about everything you have in plans and do it that good fortune will be on your side.

Virgo

In the tarot horoscope you got the Two of Swords card, which is the protective angel. That this tells you that your good luck smiles at you in everything you want to do. It is going to be a week of a lot of work stress and meetings with your superiors. That you must remain calm in the worst moments and you will see how you emerge triumphant from any adversity. You will have a stroke of luck on Wednesday with the numbers 03, 29. They are going to be days of clarity and confidence in everything you do in your personal life.

A love seeks you to ask for forgiveness, it is time to remove grudges from your heart. The Two of Swords card tells you that you must have security and confidence in yourself so that you can achieve what you want so much and that you ask your spiritual being for help and you will see how the doors of success will open. Try to distrust your friends more, remember that they envy you how well you are doing in life so try to be more discreet.

Pound

In the tarot horoscope you got the Chariot card. This card means the great desire to stand out from others, that the Carriage card indicates responsibility and awareness, that is to say that you are at the moment of taking charge of your life to be a better person. But the energy of this card is supreme, if you know how to use it in your favor it will help you grow professionally, that is, you must be more astute and strong-minded so that what you think comes true.

Last week of April of many new work project activities. Take care of kidney problems. Eat a healthy diet and drink fluids. Do not think about what is not anymore, remember that your sign is always ahead of what others are going to say and more in question of your partner. So try not to rush into a dramatic decision. You get extra money from the lottery for games of chance. Your magic numbers 08, 66. In love you will continue on your adventure to conquer and not have any firm commitment. Procedures for a bank loan to buy a car.

scorpio

In the tarot horoscope you got the Temperance card. That this letter next to your sign is an explosion of ideas and work projects. It is recommended that you always try to measure your words and always try to negotiate something that you have in work plans so that you are not going to be harmed. This Temperance card tells you that it is a moment of revelation in your life and decide to be a winner and not stop being influenced by people who only want to take advantage of your talent.

The card of Temperance tells you to pay attention to the coincidences and coincidences that occur in your life so that they guide you where to go and achieve what you want so much. You get the proposal to go back to study and take a master’s degree in your profession. Do not look for so many loves at the same time, try to organize your feelings and really know what you want in a matter of your partner. Extra money comes to you from the lottery with the numbers 13, 40 and your best day on Tuesday and try to use the color green more.

Sagittarius

In the tarot card you got El Diablo, this means adventure in a matter of your personal life. That is to say, that you do not have limits that you will always be able to have your goals. That it is time to move forward with all your work projects. Do not be afraid, that the best decision will be made this week. That the Devil card indicates the need for freedom and to be constantly on trips. This card indicates that you are on the right track in terms of love, that with the person you are at this moment indicated to form a serious relationship and to Sagittarius who are single, a new love of the sign of Aquarius or Aries is going to come, which is going to be very compatible with you.

Be careful with betrayals at work, so try to be discreet and not get into problems that are not yours. You make tuition payments. Your lucky numbers are 02, 14 and use more yellow color than that will make you more lucky. Decide this week to start exercising and follow a diet, remember that your weak point is the stomach.

Capricorn

In the tarot horoscope you got the Sun card, which means that you will have the power to make any positive change in your life. The Sun card tells you that you are the one to get your family out of any problem. Days of going on a trip for work reasons. Remember that you are very charismatic and gentle with people, but that makes you have a lot of envy around you, that’s why you always need to protect yourself and never trust anyone.

You receive extra money for late payment issues. An ex-partner is looking for you to return and have a more formal relationship, remember that your sign is blunt in their life decisions and never thinks about going back, so speak up and end up as friends. You buy clothes for a meeting and commitment to your work. Don’t worry so much about what they think of you anymore, keep it up and you’ll see that you’ll be happier. You will have a stroke of luck with the numbers 07, 23. Your best day is Tuesday, your color is white and red. Try to pay more attention to your goals so that you can meet them.

Aquarium

In the tarot horoscope you got the Ace of Coins card that tells you that your life is entering a stage of growth, that you should no longer doubt your qualities to succeed and that you put into practice everything you know to be successful. Remember that your thoughts are the reflection of your actions, so put aside all the negative. That this card of the Ace of Pentacles tells you that you should always guide yourself with the truth so that later you do not have problems in your personal life and remember that your plans are for you, not for everyone. Learn to be more discreet in everything you do.

Week of mixed emotions, you will not know what to do with a love from the past. Remember that the best decisions are made calmly. Try to no longer be upset at your job if you are not valued there, try to find something better for your professional performance. You are the most flirtatious of the zodiac and that makes you always be in loving company. You make late payments on your credit card. Your best day on Monday. Your lucky number is 12, 39, your color is yellow.

Pisces

In the tarot horoscope you got the card of The Hermit that this card tells you that you are at the moment of no longer paying attention to bad friends, who only advise you badly out of envy. That these are times to mature and purge all the people around you so that you stay with better people. This arcane The Hermit tells you that you should not be overwhelmed by difficult situations in life, that you should have more patience to solve them. That you will have all the possible elements to solve.

This week will be a lot of work and pending tasks of your studies, try to catch up on everything you do. You get extra money or the payment of utilities. Do not hesitate so much with your current partner, you let yourself be loved that it is time to have a stable partner. Your lucky numbers are 09, 78. A love from the sign of Cancer or Scorpio is going to come into your life very strong. Your best day on Wednesday. Your color of abundance is blue and red try to use it more in your wardrobe.

