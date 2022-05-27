Mhoni Seer’s horoscope for the weekend of May 27 to 29

Astrology is a topic of interest for people who seek an answer based on the signs of the zodiac, which have been given different interpretations, some based on the date of birth or understood as an element of nature.

One of the women who has managed to stand out in this area is the Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente, who every week shares the horoscope reading to address issues that have to do with work, love, the economy or health.

The seer announced what the movements of the stars hold for this weekend, the last of May.

Astrology and horoscope. The fortune teller’s hand holds the sparkling zodiac stones in her palm over the open book. The concept of divination and magic. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aries

Love will be the matrix this weekend. The astrologer shares that those born in Aries are characterized by being charismatic and that will allow them to conquer someone in record time. In addition, they can take a trip.

Regarding the economic factor, he points out that these people They will make the corresponding payments of cards and debts that have to do with the home. In addition, they are recommended not to eat so much, try to manage anxiety and go out to party.

Taurus

It will be a weekend with a lot of work and responsibilities. The horoscope indicates that, as strong as they are, people of this zodiac sign must learn to be more tolerant. Regarding health, it is advisable to take care of the eyes. On the other hand, it is time to organize the room and discard what is no longer useful, a passionate person may unexpectedly arrive.

Gemini

The stars indicate that these days luck will be on the side of Gemini and much more because it is his birthday. To live a time full of good energy, these people should get away from the past and avoid feeling bad vibes.

The debts will be mitigated, since you will make the corresponding card payments. There is also the possibility that you begin to consider a career that has to do with helping others, such as Nursing or Law.

Cancer

For the most sentimental of the Zodiac, Mhoni Seer offers that there will be a lot of work stress due to the month cut. On the other hand, you will go to a party and be the center of attention, but in terms of health, it is recommended that you take care of stomach or intestinal pain. There will be a day this weekend when you plan to go for a walk and enjoy nature.

Leo

The lions will have a weekend to visit family. The horoscope estimates that They will be decisive days to determine the course of his professional career; In addition, with regard to health, it is necessary to take care of the stomach and avoid eating spicy food. There is a loan involved that will allow him to start a business and he may be invited to a wedding.

Virgo

The Cuban astrologer shares that those born under the sign of Virgo will be surrounded by positive energy. As for love, she will be from party to party and will be able to meet different people who will attract her attention, she is advised to take care of her bones and hips, avoiding heavy exercises. In addition, she will finish her university thesis.

Pound

There will be a lot of work involved, but Libra will pull it off because it is one of the most responsible signs of the zodiac. Likewise, Thanks to your effort you will get extra money. The horoscope reminds people born under this sign to help others. On the other hand, it is advisable to pay more attention to skin care and a love from the past may return these days.

scorpio

You have to go to the doctor to avoid any health complications. Mhoni Seer says that seeking peace not only means being well, but for this you must mature and fix personal affairs. Dreams can come true and the love that was long awaited may appear in June. Finally, you will have more than two sexual partners.

Sagittarius

It is necessary that you take the lead in the labor meetings so that any type of problem is avoided. Astrology indicates that it will be a weekend to eat a lot and exercise. On the other hand, it will renew the wardrobe and change its look. As for feelings, it is important not to keep resentment in the heart.

Capricorn

The professional field is on the right track, so if someone offers you a good project, it is not the time to doubt. You are advised not to postpone the visit to the doctor any longer and to take care of your kidneys. On the other hand, for Capricorn to progress, he must clarify his feelings and, despite the fact that he likes sex a lot, it is best to start having a stable relationship.

Aquarium

Luck will be on the side of the Aquarians and if they bet or play randomly, this could turn out to be a great victory to improve the economy. According to the predictions of Mhoni Seer, these days he pays off various debts, goes out partying, and considers changing his cell phone. “You are very good at creating and designing, that’s why try to take a course so that this helps you to fulfill yourself more professionally,” the astrologer specifies.

Pisces

For the zodiac fish, the astrological movements say that the working season will be prosperous. In love, you may meet a new person and be invited to the beach. For health, the seer shares that she should take care of her skin and avoid high exposure to sunlight. Finally, you have to close circles to move forward in personal life.