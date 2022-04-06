Entertainment

Mhoni Vidente launches a strong prediction about Luis de Llano

Photo of James James10 hours ago
After sasha sokol revealed in a second statement that he will take his case to court, so he will have to meet again with Louis of Llanoit seems that things will not look good for the producer.

In an interview for El Heraldo Television, Mhoni Seer launched a strong prediction to Luis de Llano.

“The prediction for Luis de Llano, the card of death comes out, this card tells me that definitely yes it is going to go to trial, very strong legal issues are coming towards him thanks to Sasha Sokol and several people are going to come out”began to explain Mhoni.

“But the card of death is going to be behind Luis de Llano in the sense that he visualized that he was going to have a heart attack or something very serious in that trance that he is going to be living in court matters, in which everyone is pointing him out and that he cannot hide that situation, he is a person already great, almost 80 years old, he is not going to be able to handle that, going to have a heart attack or strokesentenced Mhoni Seer.

Luis de Llano could suffer serious consequences for his health

Mhoni Vidente described the personality of the producer as “machiavellian” and advised him to stop justifying himself, since it is clear that he committed a crime and tried to hide his actions behind an alleged infatuation.

Sasha Sokol prepares her case against Luis de Llano

