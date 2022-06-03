Mhoni Vidente predicted the crisis between Shakira and Piqué: what he saw a year ago

Shakira and the FC Barcelona footballer, Gerard PiquéThey have one of the most relevant relationships in entertainment and together they formed a family with two children: Sasha and Milan Piqué Mebarak. Both attracted attention since the sparks began to emerge after recording the video “Waka waka” in 2010, during the World Cup in South Africa, but all that romance seems to have been in the past. In the last days, the version that ended due to infidelity on the part of the player emerged, a rumor that would make sense when analyzing the lyrics of the last song “I congratulate you” and publications on social networks of the singer and, although this information is one of the strongest in the Spanish press, there would be someone who gave signs for a long time: Mhoni Seer, the Cuban astrologer returned to gain prominence.

Shakira publishes photography with her children, with a message that raised doubts Instagram @Shakira

Apparently, they point out, the crisis began years ago, but none of the celebrities would have spoken. However, international media point out that The singer of “Antología” caught Piqué being unfaithful. His collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, “I congratulate you”, became, for many, a composition full of hints for the father of their children.

Mhoni Vidente resurfaced on this topic, the astrologer has been in trend recently because she has fulfilled several predictions. For example, the one she said about the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Shakira with Rauw Alejandro

Mhoni Seer’s prediction about Shakira and Piqué

In one of the videos he shared in August of last year, made a prediction about Shakira and Piqué’s relationship. He said that he saw how the duo had love problems and predicted that they would make the decision to end their relationship, on good terms, which according to the lyrics of the Colombian song, the latter could not be fulfilled.

However, in her career the seer has not only had successes, so there are those who they remain skeptical of his predictions. In that recording, the Cuban added that the soccer player was dating another person and that was one of the reasons why he did not appear with anyone else in the photographs.

According to the Spanish media, Gerard Piqué is living in his single apartment and takes the opportunity to go out to bowling alleys Instagram @3gerardpique

“Separation from Shakira, It seems that they are no longer well, he is dating someone else, that’s why he takes the photos by himself, he cut his beard. He was changing his image, he always comes out very serious, as if he has brought many problems, and the last photo of the children, there you realize that the two of them are definitely already making their lives, each one by his side. Shakira and Piqué, divorce at the door, ”said the seer in her forecast, so it has been taken as a reference now that the rumors are stronger than ever.

In 2021, Mhoni Vidente predicted that Shakira and Piqué would separate

The future for Piqué, according to Mhoni Vidente

The Cuban astrologer also had a forecast for the professional of the Barcelona: He said that he would arrive at PSG together with Messi and Neymar, in an event that had to have happened at the end of last year or at the beginning of this.

“PSG is going to win them all, it looks like they are going to win it in the Champions League, in everything they are going to do,” he added.

On Saturday, May 28, the Real Madrid was the winner of the Champions League in Paris with a goal from Vinícius, so his prediction was not fulfilled.